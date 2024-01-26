CPS hosts 1st All-Schools Expo on Saturday

Cincinnati Public Schools is hosting a first-of-its-kind event on Saturday to highlight all of the important and exciting things taking place across the district.

The inaugural All-Schools Expo goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University. District leaders consider the free event an opportunity to learn about every CPS school, academic programs and offerings, parent resources and more. Information about college and career technical education will be available as well.

Superintendent Iranetta Rayborn Wright called it the perfect time of the year for this event because the district is in the middle of its annual magnet and high school lottery process. On Saturday, CPS staff will be on hand to answer lottery questions and help families complete their online application.

“We are always looking for the best ways to serve our families’ needs and based on feedback, there is a need to provide a one-stop shop opportunity like the All-Schools Expo,” Wright said.

CPS is providing a free LaRosa’s lunch for the first 1,000 attendees. Those who complete the All-Schools Expo scavenger hunt will receive a prize to take home.

As far as entertainment goes, there will be student performances during the expo. Families can also stay on campus after the event for “CPS Family Night” at the Xavier women’s basketball game at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $3.

CPS All-Schools Expo