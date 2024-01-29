Miami sets opening date for state-of-the-art data science center

Following more than two years of construction, Miami University has set an opening date for a new state-of-the-art campus facility funded largely through a gift from a former student.

The university plans to unveil the $58 million McVey Data Science Building on March 14 at 6 p.m. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will hear from experts in the field of data science, including legendary baseball executive Billy Beane.

Named for donor and alumni Richard M. McVey, the four-story, 92,000-square-foot complex is in the heart of the Oxford campus on Tallawanda Road. McVey made a $20 million gift to support its construction. It’s one of the top-five largest single gifts in Miami’s history.

McVey Data Science Building

McVey is the founder, chairman and CEO of New York-based MarketAxess, a leading international financial technology company and now part of the S&P 500 Stock Index. As a 1981 graduate of Miami, McVey voiced a desire to see his alma mater continue to advance the field of data science.

The facility bearing his name will serve as a home for Miami’s departments of statistics, computer science, software engineering, and emerging technology in business and designs.

“Data science and artificial intelligence are having a profound impact on all sectors of the economy, and especially here at MarketAxess,” McVey said in June 2021 following the announcement of his gift.

“The demand for data science skills is growing rapidly in every industry,” he continued. “It is gratifying to help Miami build a distinctive program with this gift, which will increase access to data science programs for Miami students for many decades to come.”

About the event

University officials described the McVey Building as a “groundbreaking” space to offer students with “immersive and reactive classes” focused on the promotion of innovation and creativity.

Attendees of the open house will learn about and experience many of the site’s high-tech elements, including the Virtual Reality Room, Cyber Lab and Video Gaming Cabinet. They’ll also witness a Holobox demonstration.

Following the formal festivities, Billy Beane will discuss how advanced statistical analysis has changed professional sports. A former Big League player, Beane made his mark on baseball through his “Moneyball” approach that became the subject of a best-selling book and Academy Award-nominated film.

There will also be a panel discussion about the current state of data science across four key sectors – financial technology, government/cyber security, professional sports and health care.

Miami University Data Science and Statistics