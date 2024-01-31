YWCA names 2024 Career Women of Achievement honorees

An unprecedented group of 10 local women will receive special recognition from YWCA Greater Cincinnati in May for their collective decades of work as business leaders and role models working to drive positive change in the community.

The 2024 YWCA Greater Cincinnati Career Women of Achievement honorees are:

Tracey Artis , CEO, I Hear Music

Bridgit Chayt , executive vice president, Fifth Third Bank

Chara Fisher Jackson , CEO, Cincinnati Preschool Promise

Christie Kuhns , president and CEO, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Kimm M. Lauterbach , president and CEO, REDI Cincinnati

Jill Miller , president and CEO, Bethesda Inc./bi3

Alicia Reece , president, Hamilton County Commission

Kristen Schlotman , executive director, Film Cincinnati

Alicia Townsend , vice president and regional community development manager, U.S. Bank – East Region

Kelly Wittich, senior vice president, UBS Financial Services

As it does every year, YWCA Greater Cincinnati turned to a committee to select this year’s winners. Co-chair Peg Moertl – principal at Grovedale Consulting – said the group received such a “significant group of qualified nominees” that they decided to increase the number of honorees this year from eight to 10 women.

On May 8, YWCA Greater Cincinnati will honor the 2024 class with a fundraising luncheon at Hard Rock Casino.

The Career Women of Achievement event is the single largest fundraiser for YWCA Greater Cincinnati, founded in 1868. Proceeds directly support local programs in the areas of safety, racial justice, inclusion, empowerment and economic advancement.

Last year, more than 34,000 women, men and children received assistance from YWCA through direct services, such as community training and the domestic violence hotline. Several of the nonprofit’s community programs focus on racial justice and inclusion through direct service, issue education and advocacy.

“The women recognized each year by YWCA have always been catalysts for change in their companies and in the community,” said co-chair Regina Carswell Russo, founder and CEO of RRight Now Communications, LLC. “Each of these accomplished women has done much toward fulfilling the YWCA’s mission and have embodied the motto of lift as ‘you climb.’”

Moertl and Carswell Russo are two of 354 former Career Women of Achievement honorees.

“For 155 years, the YWCA has been a beacon of light that assists the most vulnerable in our community. This event and fundraiser honoring these amazing women further strengthens this work in the community and continues their efforts to best serve the Greater Cincinnati area,” Moertl and Carswell Russo said in a joint statement.

Information about the luncheon and the honorees are available on the event website.

