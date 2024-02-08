Program offers free tuition to Miami Regionals-Hamilton campus

A new scholarship program aims to make earning a college degree a more realistic option for some Butler County students by providing free tuition to Miami University’s regional school in Hamilton.

The Miami Hamilton Promise Scholarship initiative will provide free tuition to students seeking two-year and four-year degrees at the Miami Regionals-Hamilton campus.

It’s open to Pell Grant-eligible students at Hamilton High School and Stephen T. Badin High School. Butler Tech students, from the Hamilton City School District and who live in Hamilton, also can apply.

This program is a collaboration between the city of Hamilton, Miami University Regionals and the Hamilton Community Foundation, the largest organization of its kind in Butler County.

City of Hamilton, Miami University Regionals and the Hamilton Community Foundation sign the scholarship deal.

Historically, one of the biggest obstacles to a college education has been money. With these scholarships, the partners aim to eliminate financial barriers, reduce student loan debt and create a pathway for increased retention and graduation rates among eligible students, according to John Guidugli, president and CEO of the Hamilton Community Foundation. He described it as a way to “open doors to higher education for the youth of our community.”

To support the scholarship fund, the Hamilton Community Foundation made an initial commitment of $663,000 over five years.

Scholarship dollars will be available for students admitted to the 2024/2025 academic year.

“Together, we’re laying the groundwork for a future where every student in Hamilton has the opportunity to pursue their dreams,” Guidugli said.

Highlights of the Miami Hamilton Promise

For over a half-century, Miami University Regionals, through their open admission policy, have welcomed traditional and nontraditional students seeking certificates, associate degrees and/or bachelor’s degrees.

With this scholar, Miami University wants to make education more accessible by meeting individuals where they live – in this case Hamilton, Ohio.

Ande Durojaiye, Miami University Regionals’ vice president, views the program as having the power to strengthen the Hamilton community “today and well into the future.”

Miami Regional campus in Hamilton, Ohio

Beyond financial need, a student must have a cumulative high school grade-point average of at least 2.5 to qualify for a scholarship. Once approved, recipients will be able to renew their scholarship to attend Miami Regionals – Hamilton for up to eight consecutive semesters. During that time, the university will provide them with ongoing support to help them stay in school and guide them toward graduation.

For consideration for next school year, students must apply for admission to Miami Regionals by April 1. They must complete their application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, by that date as well.

“The Hamilton Promise is more than just scholarship dollars,” Durojaiye said. “It’s an investment in providing opportunities that will, in turn, lead to a talented workforce, economic development and business growth.”

Miami University Regionals