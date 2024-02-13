Findlay Market CEO departs after less than 1 year

After less than a year on the job, the head of the Corporation for Findlay Market is leaving the position.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the public market confirmed Cordelia Heaney is no longer the president and CEO. Heaney’s name doesn’t appear on the nonprofit’s website.

Heaney took over the role at Findlay Market in April 2023. She came to Cincinnati after spending more than two years as executive director of Market Umbrella in New Orleans.

Findlay Market during the summer. (Casey Weldon)

Market Umbrella is a nonprofit organization focused on using farmers markets to drive economic and community health. Since its founding in 1995, Market Umbrella has operated the Crescent City Farmers Market.

Beyond her role at Market Umbrella, Heaney held a leadership role in Louisiana state government and has also worked in higher education.

The market didn’t release a formal comment on Heaney’s departure. The Cincinnati Business Courier reported she was leaving to care of her aging parents.

What’s next for Findlay Market?

Ohio’s oldest surviving public market, Findlay Market receives 1.2 million visitors annually. The facility is home to approximately 60 small businesses year-round, and more than 100 small businesses when the seasonal outdoor market and farmers market are active.

Beyond serving as a place for groceries and produce, the Over-the-Rhine venue operates Findlay Kitchen, the Findlay Launch Storefront Accelerator program and a variety of other initiatives focused on promoting the growth of the market district.

The long-term plans for replacing Heaney aren’t yet clear. In the interim, the market’s board appointed its director of communication and strategic initiatives, Kelly Lanser, as interim CEO. She previously served in the role following the departure of Joe Hansbauer in 2022.

The Corporation for Findlay Market hired Heaney as Hansbauer’s permanent replacement.

Movers & Makers Magazine will update this story when more information is available.