TriHealth opens new priority care center near Mason

TriHealth just opened a new priority care facility near Mason as part of its ongoing effort to improve primary and urgent care offerings to residents in the northern part of the region.

The health care network leased a 6,400 square-foot space at Shoppes at Kings Mill earlier this year to create the Kings Mills Road Priority Care Center.

The facility at 2162 Kings Mill Rd. offers walk-in treatment for urgent issues as well as other medical care for adults and children 2 months and older. Services include access to labs, diagnostic testing and radiologists from Bethesda North and Good Samaritan Hospitals.

Medical officials promised minimal wait times and the ability to hold your place in line. While not a 24-7 facility, it will be open evenings, weekends and most holidays, per TriHealth.

Investing in northern Cincinnati

The new Kings Mill Road site adds to a growing list of recent developments by TriHealth in the northern and northeastern parts of Greater Cincinnati.

In July, it opened a similar facility on Galbraith Road, near the Ronald Reagan Highway in Finneytown. Construction on the 58,000 square-foot began in 2022 after TriHealth identified the area as an underserved market. In addition to priority care services, TriHealth Finneytown also serves as an ambulatory campus and hosts several primary care and specialist physician practices.

These new sites add to TriHealth’s priority care services throughout Cincinnati, including locations in Anderson, Liberty Township, Mason, Oxford and Western Hills. The number of priority care sites has more than doubled over the past three years.

TriHealth Springfield Township.

President Mark Clement stated in July that it’s TriHealth’s goal to make it so everyone in Cincinnati is within a 15-minute drive to quality medical care.

“Patients need access to doctors, health care professionals and testing outside of nine-to-five hours on the weekdays,” the health care network wrote in a statement. “Accidents and illnesses can happen anytime, and TriHealth is committed to ensuring the ability to serve patients anytime.”

Walgreens clinic expansion

Beyond its new Mason facility, TriHealth also opened its eighth TriHealth Clinic at Walgreens earlier this month. The Dixie Highway site offers immediate care appointments seven days a week for anyone 18 months and older. Staffed by board-certified family nurse practitioners, the clinic in Fairfield can treat conditions ranging from respiratory infections and vaccinations to minor injuries and skin issues.

A ninth Walgreens clinic is set to open next month in Clifton. TriHealth also announced renovations at Good Samaritan and Bethesda North Hospitals to provide state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient facilities.

“As part of its mission to get health care right for patients and the larger community, TriHealth is constantly assessing Cincinnati’s evolving health care needs and making changes to the health care system’s regional footprint to better meet those needs,” the statement continued.

TriHealth