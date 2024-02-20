Suspension of disbelief: A Roebling Bridge research odyssey 

(Or how I became a Wikipedia editor)

I use Wikipedia a lot. It’s the first place I go when looking for basic information and it often appears at the top of a list of internet search results. I have come to trust it. I even donate a couple of dollars a month because I feel it is a valuable service. However, I recently found that Wikipedia is not always accurate and, in fact, may be rife with misinformation. I am not talking about conspiracy theories or celebrity gossip (a given), but easily verifiable facts.

OK, maybe not easily verifiable, as I learned during of my recent research adventure, but facts that exist nonetheless about a bridge I run past several times a week; a bridge I have walked, biked and driven across, have photographed and admired, as have Cincinnatians, Kentuckians, travelers and tourists for 157 years.

A swollen Ohio River runs below the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge on March 26, 2023. (Photo: Elizabeth Mariner)

A deep dive

My investigation into the 1867 John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, spanning the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, began in January 2023 when a friend asked me to edit a novel, the second book in a series of three. Book One is a dark comedy that ends with the protagonist jumping off the Roebling at the North Tower in what was to have been a suicide attempt. Spoiler alert: It failed. Although Book One was published, and the jumping point could not be changed, the exit point and condition of the jumper were not written in stone, or ink, as it were.

My desire to be a good first-time editor and my natural sleuthing tendencies led me down rabbit holes of terminal velocity, vertical clearance, river depth, speed and temperature. I even took my author on a field trip to the bridge and a walk downriver to scope out where his character might emerge from the water. Some of this led to a reworking of the first chapter of Book Two. Some of it did not, such as the U.S. Navy’s instructions on how to avoid life-threatening injuries when jumping off the deck of a sinking ship (like crossing your legs at the ankles to avoid a 35 mph saltwater enema).

I assumed that after original documentation, several renovations and myriad articles over the years, it would be easy to find the answer to two questions: How far is it typically from the deck of the bridge to the surface of the water, and how deep is the water?

I found quickly it was difficult to get definitive answers, especially as a river is very … well, variable.

The view from 100 feet

Wikipedia and numerous other sources say the vertical clearance for rivercraft passing below the Roebling Bridge is 100 feet.

Screenshot of the info box (detail) on the Wikipedia article on the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, Dec. 27, 2023.

I was skeptical. It didn’t seem that high. In fact, I was hoping it was not because I doubted anyone would survive that fall, at least not without grave injury, and not for very long in a freezing river at night. But my author had spoken to a medical professional who assured him this was possible, and since the jump happened in Book One, it was a done deal. I would just have to accept that one could survive with only minor injuries. “Creative license,” my friend said. “Suspension of disbelief.”

As a writer and lover of fiction, I was OK with this. To a point. Taking creative license with the laws of physics and biology (unless you are writing sci-fi, fantasy or magical realism) has an air of using “alternative facts” or, equally questionable, not doing your homework. And my name was going to be on that second book.

I was having trouble letting this go. My research told me bridges over bodies of water with commercial boat traffic have a vertical clearance gauge painted on one of their piers for the benefit of approaching craft, as do two 20th-century bridges I pass on my riverfront runs. The numbers begin below the span (low steel is the official term) and descend into the water. I noticed the water level was usually somewhere between the 70- and 80-foot marks, so a boat can safely pass under the bridge unless it extends that high above the waterline.

Could the Roebling really be 30 feet higher than these newer bridges? It’s hard to judge the scale of quarter-mile spans stretching into the distance with little for reference but water, sky and the distant shore. The Roebling has no painted gauge on its rough limestone towers, maybe because this would have marred its historical character. Grandfathered, perhaps.

Vertical clearance gauge on the Taylor-Southgate Bridge, Cincinnati (Photo: Elizabeth Mariner)

Then, one early spring day, my obsession resurfacing, I paused my run to stand and stare at the Roebling’s North Tower. I noticed a square concrete column on the downriver side that rises out of the water to about eight feet above the deck. It has a weathered wooden gauge with what appear to be one-foot markings; these numbers are not meant to be read by boats, being small and facing the shore. Rather than beginning at the underside of the deck and counting top down, as on other bridges, the numbers run up. On this day, the water level was around 35 (an estimate as the gauge stops short of the water at 40) and the bridge deck was about 93 – a fall of less than 60 feet, which, to my relief, would make for a survivable fall for our protagonist, providing the water was deep enough for the jumper not to hit bottom. My author was OK with being vague about the details. It is fiction: There is always creative license and suspension of disbelief. I let it go, finished editing Book Two and it was published in late spring.

Roebling Suspension Bridge gauge (Photo: Elizabeth Mariner)

Resurfacing – again

Six months later, I am editing the last chapter of Book Three. The story is wrapping up. A few pages from the end, the protagonist is told, “See, the bridge is only about 100 feet over the water, but the supports are something like 230 feet high, and there are stairways all the way up to the top. If somebody really wanted a good chance at killing themselves, they’d get an extra 130 feet of fall before hitting the water.” Face palm. I thought we were finished with this.

I emailed my author immediately with the subject line “Back to that damn bridge,” saying I had not found proof, but I was convinced the bridge was not that high, especially at the towers. The numbers just didn’t add up, but I would keep looking into it.

Having drinks the next evening, he smiled charmingly and told me in his droll, smug manner that he saw the email but was not going to read it. I was not surprised, knowing he was so over what he considered my pointless obsession.

I was undeterred. I spent several hours over the weekend, not editing, but continuing my research. The Suspension Bridge has been a local icon since its construction during the Civil War (a fascinating story in itself) and a popular subject for the media ever since, and I continued to find articles and news stories propagating the vertical-clearance narrative of 100 feet. Where exactly had this number originated?

Trying different keywords and refining my search, I discovered the gauge at the North Tower is a measure, as I suspected, of water depth, and the markings do not reflect the depth at the base of the tower, but at the center of the channel (wvxu.org podcast OKI Wanna Know). Inside are a float and instruments that continuously transmit information to the National Weather Service. It even has a name: CCNO1. There are a number of these gauges along the Ohio and other rivers throughout the country. As I am writing this, I can see on the website that the water currently moving under the Roebling is 27.3 feet deep and is predicted to rise. Normal pool is 25.4 feet. Flood stage is 52 feet.

So, having found a reliable source for the water depth, I now needed one for vertical clearance. I changed my search to include “Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge” – as the Roebling was called before it was renamed to honor the builder in 1983 – and stumbled upon BridgeCalculator.com. It lists all the downtown Cincinnati bridges as having a clearance of between 74 and 79 feet at normal pool, with the bridge in question as the lowest. These numbers are consistent with the painted gauges on the Taylor-Southgate and Daniel Carter Beard bridges. I never would have found this site searching on “Roebling Bridge.” It is doubtful that these sorts of sites are keyword-optimized for search engines.

The depth of the river at the North Tower is typically only a few feet, as evidenced by the driftwood hung up between the tower and the shore. The concrete column to the right of the tower holds instruments to gauge river depth. (Photo: Elizabeth Mariner, December 2023)

Context matters

During the Great Flood of 1937, the river crested at 80 feet and the Roebling was the only passable bridge for 800 miles between Steubenville, Ohio, and Cairo, Ill., according to several sources. Another source on the subject cites 600 miles, which is the distance using I-71, per Google Maps (no option for travel by river). More research revealed Steubenville is mile 68 on the Ohio River and Cairo is mile 981. Do the math. Perhaps it was 800 miles by car in 1937. Or on the Kentucky side. Or the river had 113 less miles of twists and turns (doubtful). I will let another researcher attempt to clarify this one.

Going down for the last time

So why did the internet believe the Roebling has a clearance of 100 feet when these technical sites showed evidence to the contrary? I began studying photos taken during construction and noticed the towers were rising from just above the shoreline, not 15 or 20 feet out into the water as they appear today. Even when the river is low, they are surrounded by water. Was the river that much lower in 1866?

New Google search. I finally stumbled upon one of the best-written and most informative articles I had yet to read, The River Rises by the late Polk Lafoon IV, in the September 2011 Cincinnati Magazine. It’s mainly about the reclamation of the Ohio River from pollution and what an asset it is to our region, but the good writing kept me reading and three passages provided new information.

“…John A. Roebling’s Suspension Bridge, then the longest of its kind in the world and an engineering marvel of its time. With the center of its roadway 90 feet above the water under normal conditions, it was plenty high enough for steamboats to make the passage [in 1867].” “Then, in the 1920s, the Corps of Engineers decided to build a network of low-level dams to ensure that the river would never fall below a depth of nine feet.” “Today, where there were 46 dams, there are now just 19 [mostly built in the 1950s], all much larger than their predecessors, with locks capable of handling proportionately larger barges. Instead of nine feet, the Ohio River in front of Cincinnati pools at 26 feet.”

Thank you, Polk. I have no doubt you did your homework.

Winder, J. W., 1866, albumen print, Cincinnati, Ohio (Library of Congress). Part three of a four-part panorama taken from the South Tower in Covington during construction of the Suspension Bridge.

And then, at StructureMag.org, I found excerpts from a final report that John A. Roebling wrote to the trustees of the bridge, dated April 1, 1867, describing the structure and why he built it the way he did. One bit, in particular, caught my eye:

As the bridge stands now, its elevation is 103 feet in the clear [above mean low water] at a medium temperature of 60 degrees, rising one foot by extreme cold and sinking one foot below this mark in extreme heat.

I changed my tactic to searches on the history of the Ohio River. I learned it was very shallow in the 1800s before the first series of dams was authorized by Congress. One could often walk across it in the summer, and it would sometimes freeze solid in the winter. When the suspension bridge opened, the normal depth (or pool) was only a few feet. Boats on the Ohio were flat-bottomed and had very shallow drafts. The river was full of snags such as trees and rocks and was often non-navigable during dry spells; there were special boats whose sole job was to patrol the river and clear these obstructions. The 100-foot clearance was important as steamboats had high stacks to keep sparks as far as possible from the rest of the wooden craft. As railroads were built and barges replaced steamboat traffic, dams to raise the river and control flooding made sense. Barges did not need a 100-foot clearance.

Somewhere in my past, I got the idea that the Mississippi River was wide and shallow, while the Ohio River was narrow and deep by comparison. I assumed this had always been the case and was due to natural causes. Not so. The Ohio as we know it was engineered.

One hundred feet was the clearance in 1867 above an Ohio River you could wade across. Today, the Roebling’s clearance at the normal pool of about 26 feet (the level the dams strive to achieve) is about 74 feet at the center of the span, about 9 or 10 feet less at the towers. We all know the river goes up and down depending on precipitation, but that clearance has not been 100 feet in at least a century.

Perpetuating a local boast

“A 1,000-foot Span and 100-foot Clearance” has a nice, round ring to it. It was probably used in numerous headlines in the mid-19th century, as media of the time touted the engineering feat taking shape over the Ohio River. It was the longest suspension bridge in the world until the Brooklyn Bridge (also designed by Roebling) opened in 1883. Why would any proud Cincinnatian or Northern Kentuckian question those perfect numbers?

Even the 1975 nomination form requesting the Covington and Cincinnati Suspension Bridge be added to the National Register of Historic Places states, “The deck of the bridge arches slightly, rising from a height of 91 feet above mean low water at the towers to a height of 100 feet at the center of the river span.” Not true at the time.

Even if we are discerning investigators, the web has trained us to expect instant gratification: Impatient, we skip around this monstrous repository from one source to another, passing over books that may have already connected the dots, as they are not digitized or cannot be accessed free of charge. Wikipedia and the press create a self-perpetuating information loop: Wiki editors cite the press, and the press cites the Wiki articles.

An information loop: The relationship between Wikipedia and the press.

A new rabbit hole

So … I decided to become a Wikipedia editor and amend the page on “my bridge,” as I was coming to think of it, and save future inquiring minds the odyssey I undertook. How hard could it be? My first inkling should have been when the pages of instructions and warnings on picking a username paralyzed me for days (Hint: don’t use your real name). As “Alice in Wikiland” was taken, I settled on a derivation. I was in. Easy. One click, then another. Curiouser and curiouser, I followed a white rabbit through a warren of epic proportions to educate myself on the ins and outs of editing: user pages, talk pages, discussion pages, forums, citations, code … It was endless and daunting. At the end of the evening, my head was in free fall and I felt very, very small.

As you can guess by now, I am not one to give up easily. The next day I logged in to Wikipedia and, staring at the page of interest, the Edit button beckoned; I imagined the tooltip pop-up saying “Eat me!” I clicked it, and my courage began to grow.

Editing the sidebar was a bit complicated, but I copied some code and made my edits, citations included. Holding my breath, I hit Publish. The info box on the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge article now states, “Clearance below: 100 ft (30 m) in 1867. Current clearance at normal pool: 74 ft (23 m).” Then I added a short section to the article about how canalization raised the river and lowered the vertical clearance.

And now I’m 10 feet tall – knowing I have done my part to make Wikipedia just a tiny bit more accurate and, hence, reliable. John A. Roebeling Suspension Bridge in an afternoon fog, Jan. 25, 2024 (Photo: Elizabeth Mariner)

Back to the book

The Vertical Clearance Question settled, I turned to another “fact.” Are those towers really 230 feet high? Measured from where? Does that include the cupolas? There are conflicting numbers here as well. I could go old-school and hit the library or historical society and hope to find Roebling’s original report or plans. Maybe scale the fence guarding the stairs, climb to the top with a tape measure … maybe not. Or – as my author is hoping – I could just let it go, embrace, as it were, a suspension of disbelief. It is fiction, after all.

