Local hospitals make Newsweek’s ‘Worlds Best’ list

Seven Cincinnati and Dayton-area hospitals earned rankings on a national list of the best hospitals in the United States.

The rankings come from Newsweek Magazine as part of the publication’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2024” report. Beyond the international marks, the list breaks down further by country.

In Ohio, the top-rated hospital is the Cleveland Clinic with a score of 93.17%. It also placed second globally, just behind Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

The rest of the top five health facilities in the U.S. are The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and UCLA Health – Ronald Reagan Medical Center.

The highest-rated Cincinnati hospital is The Christ Hospital, which came in at No. 78 in the country, with a score of 68.04%. It also earned both Infection Prevention and Patience Experience awards.

The Christ Hospital’s main campus

Rankings for other regional hospitals are: No. 130 Miami Valley Hospital – Dayton, No. 164 The Jewish Hospital – Mercy Health, No. 165 University of Cincinnati Medical Center, No. 259 Good Samaritan Hospital, No. 274 Mercy Health – West Hospital and No. 283 Kettering Health Miamisburg.

There were 412 ranked hospitals in the U.S.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is one eight other hospitals in a special category because of the way they collect data.

“With so much at stake for individuals and institutions, reliable data is key,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor in chief. “The Newsweek-Statista rankings provide crucial insights for patients, families and health care executives looking for profiles of an industry that will generate $4.24 trillion worldwide in 2024.”

About the rankings

This year’s ratings were based on data sources from Newsweek and Statista, a global provider of market and consumer data. This includes recommendations made by more than 85,000 medical experts across the globe. Clinician recommendations, patient experience and medical key performance indicators also played a role in the hospital’s long-term positive rating.

UC Medical Center has received this high rating every year since the inception of Newsweek/Statista’s World Best Hospital ratings in 2019. It’s one of just three hospitals in Cincinnati to accomplish that feat.

UCMC is the region’s only adult Level I trauma center and referral destination for the most advanced cancer and neuroscience care and treatment. The hospital’s multidisciplinary teams deliver care to more than 500,000 patients from all 50 states each year.

“We are immensely proud of UC Medical Center’s consistent recognition as one of the world’s best hospitals,” said Robert J. Wiehe, UC Health’s senior vice president and COO for hospital operations. “This acknowledgment is a testament to the exceptional dedication and expertise of our clinicians and staff, who consistently uphold the highest standards of healthcare delivery.”

World’s Best Hospitals 2024