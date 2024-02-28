PWC, Sam Adams host annual fundraising homebrew competition

People Working Cooperatively and the Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom are brewing up something special to support low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners in the Greater Cincinnati area.

On Tuesday, the partners announced details of the third annual Boards and Brews Homebrew Competition. The contest invites beer makers and beer lovers to craft a specialty brew to raise funds to support PWC’s mission of keeping people in their homes.

Teams can submit multiple entries but must pay the $150 registration fee for each. The fee includes a $50 stipend for brewing ingredients.

Inside the Sam Adams Cincinnati Taproom. (Casey Weldon)

The winning team receives a $250 cash prize. They’ll also get to brew their recipe alongside the head brewer at Sam Adams Cincinnati Taproom, Chris Siegman. A celebration planned for August will give the 2024 winners the chance to tap the keg and enjoy their new with friends and family.

Proceeds will benefit PWC by allowing the organization to provide critical home repairs and mobility modifications for neighbors in need.

“This event not only helps to financially support PWC, but also gives people a chance to learn about the impact we make in our neighborhoods so they can become more involved,” said PWC President Jock Pitts.

About the contest

Registration is open through April 5. Brewers will have through June 2 to brew their beer and submit it for judging. Additional details are on the PWC website.

Cincinnati Malt Infusers will judge the competition. The winning team will be unveiled during the Boards & Brews Cornhole Tournament on June 23 at the Sam Adams Cincinnati Taproom.

Boards & Brews is possible thanks to the support and generosity of several sponsors, including presenting sponsor Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom.

“We are excited to once again celebrate the rich brewing history of Cincinnati and continue to raise awareness and support for the local community,” Keith McEly, general manager of Sam Adams Cincinnati Taproom.

