Easterseals Redwood, Brighton Center partner on medical child care plan

Easterseals Redwood and Brighton Center are joining forces to support young children with special medical needs in Northern Kentucky.

Easterseals Redwood has one of the only nonprofit Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care service models in the commonwealth. PPEC, also known as medical child care, offers specialized nursing services for children with complex medical needs that require more attention and support than is available in a traditional classroom.

Grant funding from The R.C. Durr Foundation enabled Brighton Center to collaborate with Easterseals Redwood on a PPEC program at Early Scholars Child Development Center in Newport. The center is part of Northern Kentucky Scholar House, a statewide initiative to support single parents enrolled in postsecondary education by providing things like housing and child care.

Brighton Center CEO Wonda Winkler discusses the new partnership during a media event.

As a result of this partnership, Brighton Center will provide additional support to children, from six months to 5 years old, including covering the cost of the child’s medical care as well as their social and developmental needs and pre-kindergarten education.

PPEC participants will be in classrooms alongside students at Early Scholars Child Development Center.

Some families may qualify for no-cost services.

“By collaborating with other organizations with like-minded missions like Brighton Center, we can expand the reach of our services to more people than ever so that all of us have the resources and support we need to reach our highest potential,” said Pam Green, president and CEO of Easterseals Redwood.

Support for child and caregiver

Therapy services are also available to participants including speech, occupational and physical therapies. With all the services and specialists working together, children can make gains in all developmental areas and achieve learning objectives to improve their quality of life, according to Brighton Center’s CEO and president, Wonda Winkler.

The availability of PPEC will also provide an alternative to either a prolonged hospital stay when nursing isn’t available or frequent visits to a physician’s office.

“Finding additional ways to support families on their journey to success is at the core of what we do,” Winkler said. “By partnering with Easterseals Redwood… we can expand access to children at Early Scholars Child Development Center and provide an opportunity for caregivers to remain in the workforce knowing their loved one is receiving quality care while they are at work or school.”

Easterseals Redwood