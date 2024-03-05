Culture FIX: March 6-12

Bach’s B Minor Mass is surely a must-hear, this week, but that’s not to say there’s nothing else of import happening around us. You’ll also find Yours Truly celebrating Women’s History Month at Harriet’s House, listening for the Grimke women. Did you know prisoners made music inside concentration camps? The Jewish Music Festival and Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra reveal notes from that research. Imani Winds is not your father’s woodwind quintet, either. Make it a point to learn something new, this week. The arts are indeed about beauty, but the arts also teach.

Wednesday, March 6

Harriet Beecher Stowe House, “The Grimke Women Speak Up” | 7 p.m. 2950 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills. 513-751-0651. DETAILS: In honor of Women’s History Month facilitators Dr. Christine Anderson and Dr. John Getz provide historical commentary on the Grimke sisters Angelina and Sarah and their great-niece Angelina. Abolitionist Angelina Grimke Weld was once considered the “most notorious” woman in the country. She and her sister Sarah Moore Grimke were thought to be the only white Southern women abolitionists. Their great niece Angelina Weld Grimke was a journalist, playwright, poet and early figure in the Harlem Renaissance. Free.

College-Conservatory of Music, “In Praise of Harmony” | 7:30 p.m. Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, 325 W. 8th St., downtown. 513-421-5354. DETAILS: Joe Miller, Brett Scott and guest conductor Gabriel Crouch lead the CCM Chamber Choir and Chorale in a program of music by Max Reger, Anton Bruckner and Josef Rheinberger. Also on the program is music by award-winning Black American female composer, Zanaida Stewart Robles. She describes her compositional style as “energized, soulful, contrapuntal with African elements and touches of progressive rock.” Enjoy the super cool acoustics of this great cathedral. Free.

Thursday, March 7

Grand Tasting at Cincinnati Wine Festival

Cincinnati International Wine Festival | Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown and Anderson Pavilion, 8 E. Mehring Way, The Banks. DETAILS: Raise a glass (or several) to this local nonprofit as they uncork their 33rd year over three days and hundreds of bottles. Enjoy wines from all over the world at a Grand Tasting on Friday or Saturday at the convention center or a Winery Dinner at one of many Cincinnati restaurants including Red Feather, Subito, Jag’s and others, Thursday-Saturday. Are auctions your thing? How about the Charity Auction and Luncheon at the Anderson Pavilion on Saturday? The Festival has donated more than $7 million to local nonprofits. No pip or plonk, this weekend, but plenty of punt, for sure. (Remember, the arts also teach. Look it up!)

Baritone Mac Wood

Christ Church Glendale, Music Live @ Christ Church | 12:05 p.m. 965 Forest Ave., Glendale. 513-771-1544. DETAILS: Baritone Mac Wood sings “Dichterliebe (A Poet’s Love), Op. 48,” Robert Schumann’s best-known song cycle. Inspired by the poetry of Heinrich Heine, “Dichterliebe” is a collection of 16 songs about love and betrayal. Schumann was the first composer to put the lieder accompanist on the same level as the singer. The pianist finally has their own say about the action. ‘Bout time. Free.

Rick VanMatre

Jewish Music Festival, “Music from Auschwitz” | 7:30 p.m. Amberly Room, Mayerson JCC, 8485 Ridge Rd., Amberly Village. 513-723-1182. DETAILS: The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra performs a concert of music from Auschwitz curated by Patricia Hall, professor of music theory at University of Michigan. Hall has done extensive research into manuscripts of music arranged and performed in the Nazi death camps. Cincinnati saxophonist Rick VanMatre performs two of his compositions dedicated to Holocaust survivors. Avishay Shalom conducts.

Friday, March 8

Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre

Mutual Dance Theatre, Jefferson James Contemporary Dance Theater Series | 7:30 p.m. Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre is a Miami-based troupe known for the diversity of its ensemble. Its performers and creators range in genres from theater, performance art and opera to drag and contemporary ballet. On the program is “Devotion,” the third and final work in a trilogy of dances that use religious iconography as a way to explore themes of love. A rare opportunity to have world-class dance visit Cincinnati.

Revolution Dance Theatre, “I Dream of Me” | 7:30 p.m. ARCO, 3301 Price Ave., Price Hill. 513-251-3800. DETAILS: Musical meets ballet in this powerful message to children and dreamers of all ages to see themselves in a different story. A caterpillar can’t imagine what it’s like to be a butterfly. We will not only imagine, but see what could already be inside of us.

Conrad Tao

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Spring is on the horizon, but if you’re not feeling it head downtown for an evening with Aaron Copland and the orchestral arrangement of his iconic ballet. Shaker themes are prevalent, including the well-known “Simple Gifts.” Pianist Conrad Tao makes his third visit to the CSO performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor. The program concludes with Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 1, “Spring,” CSO Creative Partner Matthias Pintscher conducts. Repeats Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m.

Art by Kyle Ragsdale

Manifest Gallery, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Regional Showcase Exhibition | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: Manifest Gallery exhibits traditional, experimental, abstract and conceptual art in this new regional showcase. Sixteen artists present all types of media representing art from the surrounding area. Kristina Arnold, Anna Kruse, Jesse Payne and Kyle Ragsdale are joined by others from OKI to showcase the trends, qualities and idiosyncrasies of contemporary art in our own backyard. The gallery is open Tues-Sat. Through Apr. 5.

Saturday, March 9

Craig Hella Johnson

Vocal Arts Ensemble, J.S. Bach, B Minor Mass | 7:30 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: What can you say? Representing the culmination of Johann Sebastian Bach’s complete body of work, the B Minor Mass is said to be his greatest composition. Unbelievably, the mass was almost not published at all and was quite unsuccessful for a century or more. Thankfully, it was published and, since the second half of the 19th century, choirs have been inspired to perform it again and again. Craig Hella Johnson conducts his final concerts as VAE music director in this performance of Bach’s finest. Repeats Sunday, 3 p.m.

Installation by Whitfield Lovell

Cincinnati Art Museum, “Whitfield Lovell: Passages” | Tues-Sun, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: This exhibit urges viewers to ponder the ordinary and extraordinary lives of the African American experience. Contemporary artist Whitfield Lovell finds inspiration in photographs of unidentified African Americans taken between the Emancipation Proclamation and the Civil Rights Movement. He creates assemblages by pairing his drawings – on paper or salvaged wood boards – with found objects, many weathered by the passage of time. Sounds interesting. Through May 26.

Sunday, March 10

Imani Winds

Chamber Music Cincinnati, Imani Winds | 4 p.m. New Prospect Baptist Church, 1580 Summit Rd., Roselawn. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Bessie Smith, Maya Angelou, HERBIE HANCOCK? Imani Winds is not the woodwind quintet of your music major days back in the Stone Age. NPR notes “If it’s possible for a classically trained wind quintet to rock the house, Imani Winds blows the roof off!” Out of New York City, Imani is known for its adventurous and diverse programming. Founded by flutist Valerie Coleman to highlight underrepresented communities, both composers and performers, the quintet won a Grammy Award last month for Best Classical Compendium: “Passion For Bach And Coltrane.” The concert features works by Andy Akiho, Jeff Scott and Damien Geter and Carlos Simon. Repeats Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at Memorial Hall.

Chappell Roan

Brady Music Center, Chappell Roan | 8 p.m. 25 Race St., The Banks. 513-232-5882. DETAILS: Chappell Roan brings her Midwest Princess Tour to Cincinnati for a one-night engagement. Roan has been writing songs since she was a teenager. She describes her musical style as a “mix of organic and electronic sounds, with a pop tone,” and as “dark pop with ballad undertones.” If you were planning on heading to Bogart’s note that the venue has been changed to the Brady Center due to overwhelming demand. That’s a good thing, but get your tickets soon!

Monday, March 11

Woodward Theater, “Ghosts of the Chelsea Hotel (and other Rock & Roll stories) | 7:30 p.m. 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: So the Chelsea is haunted? Well, among other things. Home to creatives, famous and not so famous, the Chelsea Hotel was a chaotic, yet vibrant community where anything could happen and often did. The film features interviews with past and present residents including Man-Laï Liang, Tim Sullivan, Susan Kleinsinger, Colleen Weinstein, Dahlia Weinstein and Zev Greenfield, who tell heart stopping stories about the ghost sightings and other supernatural occurrences that frequently occur in the halls of the hotel. Enjoy!

Young Professional Choral Collective, “Hopes and Dreams” | 7:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, 1208 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-601-8699. DETAILS: YPCC wants you to know “The Human Experience: at one moment, it can send us soaring, and the next, bring us to our knees. Music reminds us that this conflict lies first within ourselves, and is won only when we are armed with a renewed commitment to relentlessly Hope and boundlessly Dream.” Join the YPCC in their hopes and dreams and maybe acknowledge a few of your own. Hope Kesling-Milthaler conducts. Free.

Tuesday, March 12

Wild Carrot: Pam Temple and Spencer Funk

Christ Church Cathedral, Music Live at Lunch | 12:10 p.m. 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Rooted in traditional American music, Wild Carrot explores everything from original tunes to swing, blues and traditional songs. You’ll enjoy their blend of instruments including guitar, mandolin, dulcimer and concertina. Oh, and superb vocals. Bring your own lunch or buy one at the church. Free.

Clarinetist Pavel Vinnitsky

Jewish Music Festival, concert: nova | 7:30 p.m. Mayerson Hall Auditorium, Hebrew Union College, 3101 Clifton Ave., Clifton. DETAILS: The festival continues with the Ariel Quartet, quartet-in-residence at the College-Conservatory of Music, and clarinetist, Pavel Vinnitsky. The program includes a string quartet by Israeli composer Verdina Shlonsky and “Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind” by Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov.