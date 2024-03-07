Christ Hospital Foundation names Rosfeld next president

The Christ Hospital Health Network is turning to a longtime University of Cincinnati Foundation executive to serve as the head of its philanthropic arm.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati-based hospital system announced Steve Rosfeld as the next president of The Christ Hospital Foundation. He’s replacing Rick Kammerer who retired in December.

Rosfeld will assume his new role on April 3.

Dating back to the health network’s establishment in 1889, The Christ Hospital Foundation provides funding for everything from research and technology grants to endowments to attract promising medical staff and support for patients in financial need.

In announcing the new hire, Debbie Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network, emphasized Rosfeld’s “expertise in nonprofit fundraising and proven ability to foster relationships align seamlessly with our commitment to excellence.”

“Steve will lead efforts of The Christ Hospital Foundation team that has a legacy of facilitating philanthropic work done by our physicians, clinicians and team members as we all work together to improve the health of our community,” she added.

A lifetime of uplifting his hometown

Rosfeld began his career at the UC Foundation in 2006. Over the past 18 years, it’s been his job to support the fundraising priorities of the UC Alumni Association, Carl H. Linder College of Business, UC Athletics, west and regional campuses and academic medicine.

Most recently, Rosfeld held the title of vice president of development for the UC Foundation.

A Queen City native, Rosfeld’s history of fundraising is “nothing short of impressive,” Hayes said. She described him as a strategic leader for the UC Foundation and UC Health throughout the UC’s “Next, Now,” campaign, which surpassed its $2 billion fundraising goal ahead of schedule in 2023.

In a statement, Rosfeld stressed Christ Hospital’s “commitment to improving the health and well-being of the community through the power of philanthropy” as part of his decision to take the new position. He said the organization’s cause is “important to my family and me.”

Rosfeld, his wife Heather and their daughter, Annie, live in Sycamore Township. They actively participate in Indian Hill Schools and the St. Vincent Ferrer Parish. Rosfeld serves on the advancement committee for St. Ursula Academy, stays engaged with his alma mater, Moeller High School and has coached girls club basketball.

“I’m excited to get started and confident that this new chapter will play a pivotal role in doing everything it takes to fulfill our mission at The Christ Hospital Foundation,” he said.

