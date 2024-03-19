ArtWorks adds photography, video services

ArtWorks is set to offer photography, video and other creative services to Greater Cincinnati organizations as its latest way to train the next generation of visual artists.

The studio will offer services in areas such as portrait photography, event photography and videography, as well as product and editing services. The team will also offer support for lens-based platforms such as social media and styling services.

ArtWorks will prioritize nonprofit, cultural and community partner projects. However, services will be available to for-profit businesses and individuals as well. A list of services and rates are available online.

Operations will begin on May 1, 2024.

“I’m excited to be part of ArtWorks as it grows its creative horizons with the launch of our new Photography and Video Studio,” said Cameron Lee, who will oversee operations.

Lee honed skills in cinematography, creative direction and film photography while living in Los Angeles. He relocated to Cincinnati in 2020. His background includes hosting the Midwest Prana Flea Market and working as a prop maker on the film “Alto Knights,” formerly known as “Wise Guys.”

“As someone deeply passionate about visual storytelling, I believe this initiative will not only empower local artists but also elevate Cincinnati’s creative landscape,” Lee added. “I can’t wait to see the incredible work that we will achieve in our first year and beyond.”

Creating art and opportunities

While services begin May 1, the studio won’t relocate to its forever home at 2429 Gilbert Ave. in Walnut Hills. That’s the site of ArtWorks’ under-construction headquarters.

Once complete, the facility will provide year-long mentorship, on-the-job training and direct client experience all while paying a living wage to five emerging photo and video professionals, ages 18–24. These studio artists will learn skills including client communication, presentation, design, project and time management, budgeting and collaboration.

Plans call for the introduction of a graphic design studio in 2025.

Colleen Houston, CEO and creative director for ArtWorks, described ArtWorks as becoming “so much more than a summer job program in the arts.” Over the last few years, the nonprofit has grown its model to employ artists year-round.

ArtWorks has provided artists ages 14–21 with summer and after-school jobs since 1996. In 2022 it expanded its reach with year-round Mural Studio and Civic Art Studio programs, employing young adult artists and an artist-in-residence to work on civic and equity projects.

Through its Gallery Fellowship Program and hosted exhibitions, ArtWorks provides opportunities and mentorship for young adult artists, ages 16–24. They have opportunities to sell their work in a traditional gallery setting as well.

As part of its responsibility, the team behind the Photography and Video Studio will document ArtWorks’ murals and other projects.

“For community partners who are looking for cool, cutting edge, innovative work and visual storytelling, we invite you to support ArtWorks mission and this incredible new studio of emerging creatives,” Houston said.

