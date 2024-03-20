SW Ohio artists, organizations receive thousands in state funding

The Ohio Arts Council awarded tens of thousands of dollars to support artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators, and public arts programming across Southwest Ohio.

The OAC board approved 122 grants across the state during its meeting on March 20. The $343,922 in total grant funding constitute the fourth funding round for state fiscal year 2024.

Awards were given in five funding areas:

Artists with Disabilities Access Program: Provides funding that gives individual artists with disabilities the resources they need to further their artistic development.

Provides funding that gives individual artists with disabilities the resources they need to further their artistic development. Capacity Building : Supports organizations’ efforts to engage outside expertise to improve business practices or add new knowledge and skills that forward organizations’ missions.

: Supports organizations’ efforts to engage outside expertise to improve business practices or add new knowledge and skills that forward organizations’ missions. ArtsRISE : Designed to support organizations working to expand access to their activities to more diverse participants.

: Designed to support organizations working to expand access to their activities to more diverse participants. Fund Every County : An OAC initiative to ensure its funding is at work and investments are made in all 88 counties to the benefit of more Ohioans.

: An OAC initiative to ensure its funding is at work and investments are made in all 88 counties to the benefit of more Ohioans. Big Yellow School Bus: Helps schools and other educational groups defray student transportation costs to professional arts and diverse cultural activities.

In total, Southwest Ohio received 15 grants for initiatives in Hamilton and Clermont counties as well Montgomery County in the Dayton area. The combined value of those grants is $29,664. They range from $200 to support school transportation to $5,000 to benefit Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati programming.

The full list is below.

OAC grant funding was awarded in the following areas, with applications still open for many programs for fiscal year 2025.

“The Ohio Arts Council continues to invest in our state’s arts sector to bolster the economy, enhance education, and support cultural experiences in communities,” said Donna S. Collins, the OAC’s executive director. “On behalf of our board, we leverage our role to generate positive returns on investment and support access to the arts across Ohio.”

Clermont County

Spaulding Elementary/Goshen Local School District, $500 (Big Yellow School Bus)

Artist Heidi Bright (Milford), $2,500 (Artists with Disabilities Access Program)

Hamilton County

Artist Freda Epum (Cincinnati), $2,500 (Artists with Disabilities Access Program)

American Legacy Theatre, $5,000 (ArtsRISE)

Art Opportunities, Inc., $5,000 (ArtsRISE)

Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati, $5,000 (ArtsRISE)

Activities Beyond the Classroom, $500 (Big Yellow School Bus)

C.O. Harrison Elementary School/Oak Hills Local School District, $500 (Big Yellow School Bus)

Covedale Elementary/Cincinnati Public Schools, $200 (Big Yellow School Bus)

American Sign Museum, $499 (Capacity Building)

Art Academy of Cincinnati, $5,000 (Capacity Building)

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, $1,975 (Capacity Building)

Montgomery County

Dixie Elementary School/New Lebanon Local Schools, $490 (Big Yellow School Bus)

