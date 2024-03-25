Securing the Future by Leadership Council – ‘Cincinnati’s premier nonprofit conference’

Registration is open for the region’s premier nonprofit annual conference, hosted by Leadership Council for Nonprofits, a morning dedicated to building the strategic, leadership, and resource development skills of the board, staff, and funders of the region’s nonprofits.

We are delighted to welcome Kishshana Palmer as our keynote speaker.

Keynote speaker Kishshana Palmer

Participants will also have a chance to interact with colleagues and attend breakout sessions led by local speakers for a deeper dive into the keynote topic. Breakout topics will include HR, AI, inclusion and more, as well as an open roundtable session to meet up with your peers to talk about what is on your mind.

Bring yourself, your team, your board – you won’t want to miss the chance to be part of the energy!

Securing the Future, presented by Leadership Council for Nonprofits

Friday, April 26, 8 a.m.

Cintas Center, Xavier University

