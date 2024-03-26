Debra Messing to headline ‘Upstander’ Month gala

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will honor a series of changemakers at an awards ceremony on June 2 to recognize their work enacting social change across Greater Cincinnati. Headlining the ceremony is Emmy Award-winning actress Debra Messing.

The Upstander Awards Gala is part of the Cohen Family Upstander Month, which includes a series of museum activations, digital programs and signature events that honor the resilience and courage of those who make a difference. A few of this year’s examples include a yoga-centric exploration of the science of wellbeing, a 5K run/walk and a full-day of events at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Debra Messing

Messing will be the featured guest at the gala at Union Terminal. The actress and producer has also been a prominent advocate for a range of social justice issues and a champion for human rights.

Award recipients haven’t yet been announced. A complete event schedule is below.

“We are proud to offer an entire month of events that will inspire people of all ages to think about what they can do when they use their unique character strengths to make a difference,” said David Wise, interim CEO of the Holocaust & Humanity Center.

Inspiring change one month at a time

The Holocaust & Humanity Center exists to carry on the stories and lessons of one of the darkest chapters in human history. Located in Union Terminal, the center interacts with more than 2.5 million people from around the world every year through digital and in-person events, museum tours, educational experiences, social media and virtual content.

Rooted in its educational mission, Holocaust & Humanity Center aims to create an entire community of upstanders, which the organization’s leadership described as “high-minded, everyday heroes who act because they refuse to be bystanders.” One way they do so is through the Upstander Month, sponsored by the Cohen Family. Presenting sponsors include Duke Energy, the Mayerson Family Foundation and Procter & Gamble.

Tickets are available online.

“Whether you run the Upstander 5K or celebrate the incredible changemakers in our community, we hope you’ll join our community of upstanders,” Wise said.

Cohen Family Upstander Month

June 2 at 6 p.m.: Upstander Awards Gala

June 18 at 6 p.m.: Museum Mindfulness Yoga: Tapping into the Science of Well-Being

June 30 8:30 a.m.: Upstander 5K Run & Walk

June 30 from10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Upstander Family Museum Day at Union Terminal

Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center