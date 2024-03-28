CAC adds City Council member, business leaders to board

The Contemporary Arts Center appointed three new members to its board of trustees during the organization’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Those appointed were Cincinnati Council Member Reggie Harris, Honey Baked Ham Company President George Kurz and Brian Sedra, the chief sales officer for Phusion Projects.

Additional details about each of the new members are outlined below. Reggie Harris George Kurz (left) Brian Sedra

“We are thrilled to have Councilmember Harris, George and Brian join us in shaping the future of the CAC,” said Christina Vassallo, the museum’s director. “Their experiences in their professional lives, service to the community and passion and advocacy for the role of art in society and peoples’ daily lives will bring meaningful perspective and bold vision to the CAC as we create a more inclusive and sustainable culture of tomorrow.”﻿

The CAC aims to be a catalyst for what it calls “the freedom of artistic expression and the exploration of the creative process. It does so through a rotating collection of international exhibitions, one-off special presentations, community events and educational programming.

It’s the job of the CAC board of trustees to provide the oversight and counsel to guide that work.

The current board consists of 27 members, each with a specific title ranging from standard member to representative of a specific group, such as docents or artists. Harris is the political office representative.

These three newest members join two other trustees added to the board earlier this year – Damian Hoskins, executive director of Elementz, and Mu Sinclaire, chairperson and CEO of Sinclaire Family Office.

Community volunteer Gale Beckett chairs the board’s five-member executive committee.

About the new board members

Council Member Reggie Harris chairs the City Council's budget and finance committee and vice-chairs the equitable growth and housing committee. A former professional ballet dancer with 10 years of performing experience, he also worked at Chicago's first public performing arts high school, developing and teaching aspiring young dancers. As a clinical social worker and nonprofit leader, Harris has worked in affordable housing development, LGBTQ homelessness, housing case management and behavioral health therapy.



Originally from Detroit, George Kurz is the president and CFO of the Honey Baked Ham Company. The company moved its headquarters to Cincinnati in 1988, and Kurz and his wife Linda soon began collecting contemporary art as they made Cincinnati their home. Today, they share their collection – and their love of art – with both individuals and arts institutions, with works from their personal collection featured in multiple exhibitions around the country.



As chief sales officer for Phusion Projects, Brian Sedra drives meaningful collaboration across commercial and operating functions of the business. In addition to his professional commitments, Sedra serves on the advisory board of Northern Kentucky University's Haile College of Business and volunteers his time through youth athletics and the Knights of Columbus.

