Summermusik promises innovative 50th for CCO

As part of its year of major milestones, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra is marking its 50th anniversary in part by hosting what promises to be one of the most innovative and collaborative Summermusik festivals in the event’s decade-old history.

Eckart Preu, CCO music director

From July 31 through Aug. 24, the CCO will host 11 performances aimed at celebrating a wide variety of chamber music and the artistry of the orchestra’s members, who’ve dedicated their lives to music and to the organization.

To that end, several CCO musicians will be featured as soloists during year 10 of the Summermusik festival, including principal trumpet Ashley Hall-Tighe alongside her world-renowned Canadian Brass colleagues and concertmaster Celeste Golden Andrews. The orchestra will receive a special spotlight with a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 to close the festival. Fittingly, the performance during Summermusik aligns with that work’s 200th anniversary.

The Canadian Brass, with newest member, CCO principal trumpet Ashley Hall-Tighe (right)

(Photo by Natalie Endicott)

For the 2024 festival, the CCO is bringing together people from a variety of arts and cultural backgrounds. For example, there’s a large-scale partnership with members of Greater Cincinnati’s Indian community. The orchestra is also working on collaborations with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Cincinnati Brass Band and other local artists and organizations.

The full performance schedule is below.

“We have a lot to be thankful for,” said music director Eckart Preu. “[S]tanding on the shoulders of many phenomenal musicians, music directors, staff and board members, artistic and community partners, and many generous supporters, we have been a beacon of innovation, community-mindedness and musical excellence.”

Half-century of celebrating innovation in chamber music

Summermusik (the emerging entity of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra) is an independent professional orchestra founded in 1974. Under Preu’s direction, these concerts aim to offer fun and informative musical experiences in intimate and informal settings.

With only 32 musicians, the ensemble’s size allows for creativity in programming, presenting orchestral works ranging from Baroque and classical eras to commissioned works by contemporary composers.

Once again, Summermusik will feature three different concert experiences, including full chamber orchestra performances at the School for Creative & Performing Arts in Over-the-Rhine; A Little Afternoon Musik Sunday matinee concerts at local churches and schools; and Chamber Crawls, held at popular bars, restaurants and non-traditional concert venues around Greater Cincinnati.

New venues this year include the American Sign Museum, Pirates Cove Tropical Bar and Grill, The Redmoor, 828 The Turn and Crestview Presbyterian Church, to name a few.

Summermusik offers a variety of ticket options. There’s an all-performance pass available for $341, but less-expensive, flex packages are available as well. Patrons can also buy tickets to individual performances.

For the first time, Summermusik is offering a $25 discounted single-ticket rate for Chamber Crawl performances to young professionals under 40. Tickets are also free for children under the age of 13 to some mainstage and A Little Afternoon Musik concerts.

Subscriptions go on sale April 1, while single tickets go on sale May 1.

Summermusik 2024 is sponsored by Robert and Debra Chavez.

Summermusik 2024 schedule

Wednesday, July 31, 7:30 p.m. Notes in Neon (Chamber Crawl) | American Sign Museum, Camp Washington. David Goist, violin and curator with CCO string quartet . Music incorporating or mimicing the musical hum of neon signs.

| American Sign Museum, Camp Washington. with . Music incorporating or mimicing the musical hum of neon signs. Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. Let the Trumpets Sound | SCPA, Over-the-Rhine. Eckart Preu, conductor . The Canadian Brass .

| SCPA, Over-the-Rhine. . . Sunday, Aug. 4, 4 p.m. Brass Across Borders (A Little Afternoon Musik) | Crestview Presbyterian Church, West Chester. Eckart Preu, curator . Canadian Brass and Cincinnati Brass Band .

(A Little Afternoon Musik) | Crestview Presbyterian Church, West Chester. . and . Tuesday, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m. Tropical Tunes (Chamber Crawl) | Pirates Cove Tropical Bar and Grill, East End. Jessica Smithorn, oboe/curator with CCO woodwind quintet . Caribbean-themed event.

(Chamber Crawl) | Pirates Cove Tropical Bar and Grill, East End. with . Caribbean-themed event. Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. Shakespeare in Love | SCPA, Over-the-Rhine. Eckart Preu, conductor . Celeste Golden Andrews, violin . Cincinnati Shakespeare Company . Works inspired by Shakespeare, plus readings, and a world premiere commission – Symphony No. 2 by John Henry Kreitler , who passed away in January.

| SCPA, Over-the-Rhine. . . . Works inspired by Shakespeare, plus readings, and a world premiere commission – Symphony No. 2 by , who passed away in January. Sunday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m. Musical Poetry (A Little Afternoon Musik) | Westwood First Presbyterian Church, Westwood. Celeste Golden Andrews, violin/curator with CCO members. Works inspired by literature.

Roger Klug

Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. Locomotive Breath (Chamber Crawl) | The Redmoor, Mt. Lookout Square. Roger Klug, guitar/curator . Annie Darlin Gordon, flute/curator . CCO members . A tribute to Jethro Tull.

(Chamber Crawl) | The Redmoor, Mt. Lookout Square. . . . A tribute to Jethro Tull. Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. Many Colors of India | SCPA, Over-the-Rhine. Eckart Preu, conductor. Vidita Kanniks, Hindustani vocalist. Jackie Stevens, soprano. Jason Vest, tenor. Indian dancers. Greater Cincinnati Indian Community Choir. Kanniks Kannikeswaran, composer/artistic advisor. Eastern classical music meets Western classical music.

Vidita Kanniks

Sunday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. Bach Meets Bollywood (A Little Afternoon Musik) | Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Symmes Twp. Vidita Kanniks, Hindustani vocalist. Kanniks Kannikeswaran, artistic advisor. CCO string quartet/flute, plus tabla/keyboards . Connection of Indian ragas to the music of Bach and Beethoven with music from Mumbai’s Hindi cinema

(A Little Afternoon Musik) | Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Symmes Twp. . Connection of Indian ragas to the music of Bach and Beethoven with music from Mumbai’s Hindi cinema Tuesday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. Commentary & Film Screening of “Lion” | Esquire Theatre, Clifton. Eckart Preu, commentator . Biographical drama starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman and David Wenham.

| Esquire Theatre, Clifton. . Biographical drama starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman and David Wenham. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. Great American Songbook Revue (Chamber Crawl) | 828 The Turn, Newport. Mandy Gaines, jazz vocalist. Manami White, violin/curator. CCO string quartet and rhythm section.

(Chamber Crawl) | 828 The Turn, Newport. Saturday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. Happy Birthday! | SCPA, Over-the-Rhine. Eckart Preu, conductor. Daniel Parsley, chorusmaster. Kala Maxym, soprano. Lauren McAllister, mezzo-soprano. Jason Francisco, tenor. Musa Ngqungwana, bass-baritone. Summermusik Chorus. A birthday celebration honoring 50 years of the CCO, 10 years of Summermusik, 200 years of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, plus one celebration that will be a surprise.

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra / Summermusik

This content sponsored by the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra.