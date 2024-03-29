Ensemble Theatre unveils 2024-2025 season

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati plans a diverse assortment of productions for its 2024-2025 season, ranging from a keep-you-guessing drama to a timeless story retold in a whimsical musical fashion.

The Over-the-Rhine-based company also plans to host a buddy-style comedy and a pair of regional premieres that will be the first productions to follow hit Broadway runs.

The season opens Sept. 14 with the debut of “The Garbologists,” an off-beat comedy by Lindsay Joelle. ETC describes it as the tale of two essential workers from different worlds who must work together to pick up what the world has discarded.

“Our 39th season is all about what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes, from garbage collectors to hairstylists,” said D. Lynn Meyers, ETC’s producing artistic director.

D. Lynn Meyers

Other works include an all-ages retelling of “Alice in Wonderland,” a regional premiere of Adam Rapp’s drama “The Sound Inside,” and “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” by award-winning Ghanaian American playwright Jocelyn Bioh.

A local highlight of the five-show season is the regional premier of “I Need That” written by Cincinnati native Theresa Rebeck. Rebeck will direct the show as well.

The full schedule is below. Additional details about each show will be available on ETC’s website.

“It’s about what we carry within us that nobody sees from the outside,” Meyers said of ETC’s upcoming season. “No one would recognize us if we were turned inside out to show our love, our pain and our emotion.

“There’s a lot of underlying humor in these plays, and that’s deliberate,” she continued. “It’s the idea of being in tough situations but still finding joy, strength and inspiration to go forward.”

Tickets

Subscriptions to the 2024-2025 Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati season are on sale now. Four-show preview subscriptions are $144, which excludes the price of the holiday production. Regular and FlexPass subscriptions range from $245 to $318.

ETC also plans to continue its discounted subscription options for students and teens. Those range from $75 to $85.

Schedule

“The Garbologists” by Lindsay Joelle, Sept. 14-Oct. 2

“Alice in Wonderland” by Joseph McDonough and David Kisor, Dec. 4-29

“I Need That” by Theresa Rebeck, Feb. 8-March 2, 2025

“The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp, April 5-27, 2025

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” by Jocelyn Bioh, May 31-June 22, 2025

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati