Art in Bloom returns to Cincinnati Art Museum this month

The Cincinnati Art Museum has finalized details of the return of Art in Bloom – its three-day celebration of fine art and floral designs. For the first time, the unique showcase will feature a collection of dozens of jury-selected floral artists from around the United States.

This year’s event is taking place April 26-28 throughout the museum’s galleries and grounds. The exhibition will feature world-renowned floral photographer, sugar artist and author of “A Sweet Floral Life,” Natasja Sadi.

For the first time since Art in Bloom’s inception in 2001, a jury of distinguished experts and creatives determined the final floral artist participants this year. After reviewing hundreds of applications, the groups selected nearly 60 professional, aspiring and hobby floral artists from across North America to showcase their designs during the museums’ biennial fundraiser.

This year’s festivities also include family-friendly outdoor programs and diverse events including performances by the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, a drag brunch featuring The Lady Phaedra and a tea party in partnership with The BonBonerie.

A full breakdown of events is below. The Cincinnati Art Museum posted the floral artists on their website.

“Our goal for the 2024 Art in Bloom weekend of events was to engage the broader community – from floral artists to diverse audiences who may have never attended Art in Bloom,” said event chair Ann M. Keeling, president of Cristofoli Keeling, Inc.

A weekend of floral-inspired art, fun

The signature aspect of Art in Bloom is the work of Sadi, who played a creative lead in the theme and all the event’s activities. The Amsterdam-based floral artist’s work will also be on prominent display. Said creates arrangements from flowers and photo-realistic sugar flowers that she makes, all inspired by Dutch-masters paintings and many of which are held in Delftware vessels.

Visitors can enjoy Sadi’s work and all the Art in Bloom floral displays for free during regular museum hours that weekend. However, some related events and programs will require tickets. Ann Keeling Natasja Sadi

Reservations are available for docent-led tours of the floral arrangements on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Group tours of 10 or more will need to be reserved with the museum’s tour coordinator.

The museum recommends that visitors planning to dine at the Terrace Café that weekend make reservations due to anticipated demand. Picnic in the Park packages can be made 24 hours in advance.

“We have carefully designed themed activations and reimagined how the floral artistry will be highlighted throughout the museum’s galleries – to create unexpected impact and delight,” Keeling said.

Pre-Art in Bloom events

Monday, April 15

Noon to 3 p.m. – Paper poppy flower making by Bess Paper Goods

5 to 7:30 p.m. – Paper succulent making by Bess Paper Goods

Wednesday, April 17

5 to 8 p.m. – Paper morning glories making by Bess Paper Goods

Art in Bloom-related events throughout the weekend

Thursday, April 25

6 to 9 p.m. – Art in Bloom: A Wine & Floral Soiree

Friday, April 26

11 a.m. – A Floral Passion: Insights & Luncheon with Natasja Sadi

5 to 9 p.m. – Art After Dark In Bloom

Saturday, April 27

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Paper flower making in the REC

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Flower Power Fun Guide

11:30 a.m. – Steeped in Love Tea Party with The BonBonerie

1 p.m. – Floral presentation with Natasja Sadi

Sunday, April 28

9 to 11 a.m. – Art in Bloom Drag Brunch

1 p.m. – Sugar flower making class with Natasja Sadi

2 p.m. – Performance by the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus

