Clovernook Center receives $344K in grants

Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired received 13 grants totaling nearly $344,000 to support various programs and initiatives for children and adults who are blind or visually impaired.

Founded in 1903, Clovernook Center provides a variety of services for people of all ages who are blind or visually impaired. Its goal is to help those individuals achieve self-sufficiency and to be able to fully participate in their communities.

Nine of these new grants will support programming geared toward children and young adults, ages 3-2. That includes the Pediatric Low Vision Clinic. The partnership with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital helps children with permanent vision loss enhance use of their remaining functional vision. It also provides access to the visual environment in the classroom, home and community.

Other programs include:

Youth Adaptive Sports & Leisure Program: offers sports and activities – including tennis, skiing, rock climbing, bowling, art, music, etc. – that are adapted for BVI participants.

offers sports and activities – including tennis, skiing, rock climbing, bowling, art, music, etc. – that are adapted for BVI participants. Summer camps: typically held June through July, the camps aim to empower children with blindness or low vision to help them grow into successful, independent adults.

typically held June through July, the camps aim to empower children with blindness or low vision to help them grow into successful, independent adults. The Resource Center & Lending Library: provides assistive technology such as iPads, magnifiers, etc. to anyone who has been to the Pediatric Low Vision Clinic to borrow and test out.

The funding came from the following foundations and trusts:

Ettlinger Memorial Trust Fund – $121,600

John A. Schroth Family Charitable Trust – $49,276

Daniel and Susan Pfau Foundation – $35,000

Charles H. Dater Foundation – $25,000

Erma A. Bantz Foundation – $25,000

Wohlgemuth Herschede Foundation – $10,000

Kentucky School for the Blind Foundation – $8,915

William P. Anderson Foundation – $6,000

Maxwell C. Weaver Foundation – $5,000

Four additional grants will support Clovernook Center’s Arts & Accessibility Initiative, which provides accessible materials and experiences in museums, theaters and public spaces. Donors include:

Patricia Kisker Foundation – $25,000

Sutphin Foundation – $15,000

Robert and Christine Steinmann – $13,173

Joseph J. Schott Foundation – $5,000

In total, the grants are worth $343,964.

“We celebrate the generosity of our donors and the gratitude we have for them,” said Chris Faust, Clovernook Center president and CEO. “They are truly game changers – offering opportunities to help our clients thrive now and, in the years to come.”

