Culture FIX: April 3-9

Youth, high school and collegiate performers rule this week. Miami University and University of Cincinnati choral groups take the stage in two separate programs at Music Hall, joined by high school and other choirs, Let’s hope Springer Auditorium can survive all that youthful energy. Violinist Randall Goosby, a youngster himself, bows into town, and there are plenty of other adult events, too. You’re sure to find something to tickle that fancy.

Wednesday, April 3

Cincinnati Arts Association, Miami Sings Music Hall | 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Did you graduate from Miami University? Maybe sing in Men’s Glee Club or The Choraliers? Take a trip down memory lane in the comfort of Music Hall as these Miami singing groups make another appearance after last year’s successful trip to Cincinnati. Joining them in this celebration are high school groups from Talawanda, Mason and Lakota East.

Thursday, April 4

Cincinnati Zoo, Tunes & Blooms | 5 p.m., 3400 Vine St., Avondale. 513-281-4700. DETAILS: Enjoy the string-band style folk music of The Tillers in Vine Street Village while Pickin’ Pair kicks up their version of folk ‘n roll in The Grove. The zoo’s annual Tunes & Blooms kicks off a summer of color, music and FREE admission on Thursdays after 5 p.m. If 1,800 animals and 3,000 plant species aren’t enough for you, enjoy some of the best musicians our area has to offer, playing their favorite tunes as you stroll a magnificent explosion of tulips, hyacinths, daffodils and other flowering trees and shrubs.

Christin Sears

Vocal Arts Ensemble, Salon Concert: “Sun, Moon & Stars” | 7 p.m., Wilks Studio, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Life, longing, love and loss. Using music from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, David Childs, Laura Mvula and more, VAE will explore some of life’s most profound experiences. VAE member Christin Sears, May Festival’s choral conducting fellow for the 2022-2023 season, leads this intimate setting of the Wilks Studio.

Friday, April 5

A work by Kristina Paabus

Weston Art Gallery, “A New World: Ohio Women to Watch 2023” | 6-8 p.m., Opening reception, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-977-4165. As Women’s History Month concludes, the Weston continues the focus on today’s women artists. The eleven featured, Ohio-based artists explore alternative ways of thinking, making, and seeing that challenge dominant systems of navigating the world. Participating artists include Kat Burdine (Cleveland), Kara Güt (North Olmsted), Sharon Koelblinger (Kent), Calista Lyon (Columbus), Mychaelyn Michalec (Dayton), Migiwa Orimo (Yellow Springs), Kristina Paabus (Cleveland), Erykah Townsend (Cleveland), Thu Tran (Cleveland), Cathrine Whited (Cincinnati), and Xia Zhang(Cincinnati). Women who challenge do change the world. Through June 9.

Jayson Musson

Contemporary Arts Center, Jayson Musson: “His History of Art” | 7 p.m., Public opening, 44 E. Sixth St., downtown. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: Is art history still important to our daily lives? If so, why, and how? In an interesting complement to the exhibit at the Weston (above), Musson explores these questions in his three-video series, “His History of Art” using satire to explore and critique commonly studied works. He presents its relationship to the general public, and the ways in which popular art historical images impact cultural consciousness. Yours Truly concludes that artists who challenge do change the world. Artist talk, 8 p.m. ($10 for non-members) After-party, 9 p.m. at Alice OTR. (also $10 for non-members) Exhibit runs through Sept. 8.

Cincinnati Ballet, “Mercurial Landscapes“ | 7:30 p.m., Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: Reimagined Mozart and Vivaldi are always interesting. Paired with inventive choreography by Jiri Kylian and Jodie Gates and a world premiere by Rena Butler, Cincinnati Ballet is sure to please. There is far more to ballet than “The Nutcracker.” Stretch yourself (pun intended) beyond the holiday season. No arabesque required. Through April 7.

Know Theatre, “The Light Chasers” | 7:30 p.m., 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: Jackson St. is this little street you’ve probably driven past or down trying to score a parking spot right in front of Coffee Emporium. This quirky, kicky little theater with a very cool bar will be your new favorite place to go on Jackson St. The Know’s new musical – written by the soon-departing Producing Artistic Director Andrew Hungerford, with music and lyrics by Craig Minowa – is a music-fueled story about finding hope in a broken world and the galactic distances we’ll go to heal. The world premiere is based on the album “Light Chasers” by indie orchestral-rock band Cloud Cult. Through April 28.

Saturday, April 6

Harriet Beecher Stowe House, Abolitionists and African Americans in Walnut Hills | 10 a.m., 2950 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills. 513-751-0651. DETAILS: Who knew that Walnut Hills had such a history? Learn about the women and men who lived, built and invested in this neighborhood. From Olympic gold-medalist William DeHart Hubbard to the Model Drug Company, Walnut Hills boasts a bevy of African Americans who thrived in and built the community from the ground up. Join this walking tour of the area and learn its history and people including its most famous sister, Harriet Beecher Stowe. “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” is sure to get a mention.

Linton Peanut Butter & Jam Sessions, Music with Madcap: “Peter and the Wolf” | 10:30 a.m., Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3445 Clifton Ave., Clifton. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: OK, all you musicians, out there! Which character is this and what’s the instrument?

Next up at Peanut Butter & Jam is the Sergei Prokofiev classic that teaches children the instruments of the orchestra through a little boy named Peter and his adventures with a wolf. Where else would you get to see the characters of this great work performed by none other than Madcap Puppets? That’s right! Nowhere! With the PB&J wind quintet, children are guaranteed a performance they won’t see anywhere else. Yours Truly and her grands are looking forward, for sure. Repeats weekly through May 18 at local churches and libraries. Free.

Cincinnati Arts Association, “Carmina Burana” and “Silhouettes” | 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Thirteen Cincinnati music groups take the stage to perform Carl Orff’s iconic “Carmina Burana” and the world premiere of “Silhouettes,“ a work by a young local talent Andrew Strawn. This musical collaboration, brought together by CCM professor and conductor Aik Khai Pung, includes the CCM Concert Orchestra, Princeton High School Orchestra, Seven Hills Symphony, Walnut Hills High School Orchestra, CCM Chorale, Cincinnati Boychoir, Cincinnati Youth Choir, Fluidity, Sound of Joy Choir, Thomas More University Chamber Choir, Vox Veritatis, Walnut Hills High School Vocal Ensemble and Young Professionals Choral Collective. Orff viewed “Carmina Burana” as a compositional rebirth, writing to his publishers, “Everything I have written to date, and which you have, unfortunately, printed, can be destroyed. With “Carmina Burana”, my collected works begin.” So goes the history of the piece in Orff’s own words. A collection of medieval poems, the work is bawdy and irreverent, but magnificent, nonetheless. Child performers have to learn sometime. May as well make it magnificent.

Sunday, April 7

Violinist Randall Goosby

Chamber Music Cincinnati, Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang, piano | 4 p.m., Corinthian Baptist Church, 1920 Tennessee Ave., Bond Hill. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: One year after his impressive debut with the CSO, acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby returns for a smaller, more intimate performance featuring works from his Decca album, “Roots,” an exploration of the music written by Black composers and inspired by Black American culture. Also on the program is Ludwig van Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 9, which was dedicated to African-British virtuoso George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower. Commonly known as the “Kreutzer” (now, that’s some interesting history), the piece is known for its extreme technical difficulty and unusual length. Repeats April 9, 7:30 at Memorial Hall.

Monday, April 8

Woodward Cinema, “The Napa State Tapes” | 7:30 p.m., 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: One day in June of 1978 a soon-to-be legendary rock band, The Cramps, played for patients of a psychiatric hospital in Napa, California. In an incredible performance for a crowd of hospital residents and visiting punk rockers, too similar to tell apart, the grainy black-and-white video footage also provided a vision of humanity to the world of mental health. The show was captured by one of the first video cameras available to the public. The result was one of the most legendary music documents in history and cult classic tape.

Tuesday, April 9

Steve Schmidt

Caffè Vivace, Steve Schmidt Organ Trio Plays Bacharach and Steely Dan | 7 p.m., 975 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. 513-601-9897. DETAILS: Indulge yourself with a nostalgic trip down memory lane as the Steve Schmidt Organ Trio pays tribute to Walter Becker and Donald Fagen and their brainchild, Steely Dan, plus some classic hits of Burt Bacharach. Schmidt reimagines these timeless hits with a jazz-infused fresh perspective and some serious keyboard virtuosity. Guitarist Brad Myers and drummer Jason Smart complete the ensemble.