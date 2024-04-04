Muñoz Foundation to honor Nuxhall Miracle League exec

The Anthony Muñoz Foundation has chosen Kim Nuxhall as the recipient of the 2024 Jim & Cheryl Semon Impact Award.

The award honors the legacy of Jim Semon and the late Cheryl Semon. Jim was the director of parks and recreation in Anthony Muñoz’s childhood hometown. Semon was Muñoz’s youth baseball coach and what the Cincinnati Bengals Hall of Famer called a “positive male role model in his life.”

Anthony Muñoz, Kim Nuxhall pictured before the 2024 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

Nuxhall – president and board chair of The Nuxhall Foundation – will receive special recognition during the foundation’s Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9 at the Manor House in Mason.

“To receive an award that has such deep and personal meaning to a person whom I’ve always looked up to with the highest of reverence in Anthony Muñoz, makes the Jim and Cheryl Semon Impact Award as meaningful of an award that I’ve ever received,” said Nuxhall.

Honoring those who give back through sports

Established as a nonprofit organization in 2002, the Muñoz Foundation’s mission is to support young people mentally, physically and spiritually from across the Greater Cincinnati region. It does so by offering scholarship opportunities, character camps, tutoring and a leadership seminar.

To recognize those also working to support local youth, the Muñoz Foundation created the Semon Award. Started in 2006, the program honors members of the community who exemplify all the positive qualities the Semons exhibited toward Muñoz when he was younger.

Jim Semon was the first award recipient.

A family legacy of giving back

Nuxhall’s family is local sports royalty. He’s the son of former big-league pitcher and legendary broadcaster for the Cincinnati Reds, Joe Nuxhall. But Kim Nuxhall’s contributions to the region extend far beyond his family tree.

A Cincinnati native, Nuxhall taught physical education in the Fairfield City Schools district for 32 years. In 2010, he set out to honor his father’s legacy by creating an entirely accessible baseball and recreational facility for athletes of all ability levels.

With the support of The Hatton Foundation and other charitable partners, The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields at Hatton Park opened in July 2012. Since then, more than 200 players between the ages 4 to 80 have participated in programs at the ballfields in Fairfield. They’ve also played host to more than 1,000 individuals with special needs annually through school visits and other initiatives.

The Muñoz Foundation called Kim Nuxhall and his foundation “champions of character education in the community” as evidenced by its various initiatives, such as the memorial scholarship it offers in the name of Joe Nuxhall.

Bonnie Nuxhall, Anthony Muñoz, Kim Nuxhall

The Nuxhall Foundation aims to construct a 30,000 square-foot indoor recreational facility on its campus specifically for athletes with physical and developmental disabilities. The Hope Center will feature a fully equipped basketball arena with seating for fans. It’ll also feature state-of-the-art video/technology capabilities for use during recreational and large-scale events, such as the Butler County Special Olympics.

The center will also be home to the Butler County Special Abilities Hall of Fame.

In announcing this year’s winner, the Muñoz Foundation said Nuxhall embodies a “legacy of service which his father and Muñoz share – developing leadership and character in young minds through building up our community.”

Past Semon Award recipients include the likes of Buddy LaRosa, Paul Brondhaver, Beth and Todd Guckenberger, and Andy Olds. Last year’s honoree was Bruce Kozerski, a former Pro Bowler for the Bengals and a teammate of Muñoz. Today, he’s a successful coach and teacher at Holy Cross High School in Northern Kentucky.

Nuxhall voiced excitement about adding his name to that prestigious list.

“I am truly touched, honored and so very grateful,” he said.

Anthony Muñoz Foundation