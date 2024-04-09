Know Theatre announces 2024 Fringe Festival lineup

Know Theatre has announced the lineup for the 2024 Cincinnati Fringe Festival.

The 21st annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival – the region’s largest and longest-running annual performing arts festival – will take place May 31 through June 15. The 14-day celebration will showcase a variety of unique and sometimes over-the-top live performances at venues across Over-the-Rhine.

This year’s primary lineup features 26 productions, including 12 shows created by local playwrights. The schedule also includes four FringeDevelopment projects, five special events and “Kids Fringe” youth performances on weekend afternoons.

The full list of shows is below. The schedule is available on the Cincinnati Fringe Festival website.

Now in its 21st season, the Cincinnati Fringe Festival is presented by Know Theatre. The company strives to showcase unexpected voices, new works and plays that embrace the inherent theatricality of the live experience.

This year’s festival includes 12 world premieres, 12 regional premieres and a national premiere.

The Fringe Festival is made possible by a partnership with Art Academy of Cincinnati, which is across the street from the Know Theatre. It’s also one of the venues hosting Fringe Festival performances this year. Shows will also take place at Gabriel’s Corner on Sycamore Street.

There will be free nightly after-hours events in the Know Theatre Underground Bar throughout the festival.

Single tickets to the 2024 Cincy Fringe are $18. But all-access and six-show “flex passes” are available as well. Half of all box office revenue goes to producing Fringe artists.

The 2024 Cincy Fringe Festival Primary Lineup

1-MAN NO-SHOW – Isaac Kessler (Toronto)

Isaac Kessler (Toronto) A Migration of Crones – Performance Gallery (Cincinnati)

Performance Gallery (Cincinnati) A Perfect Day Away – Dead Cat Productions (Cleveland, Chicago and Athens, Ohio)

Dead Cat Productions (Cleveland, Chicago and Athens, Ohio) As If You Will Remember – Gerry Grubbs, Pauletta Hansel, Rachel DesRochers, Katie Chal, Rob Keenan, Adam Petersen and Michael Burnham (Cincinnati)

Gerry Grubbs, Pauletta Hansel, Rachel DesRochers, Katie Chal, Rob Keenan, Adam Petersen and Michael Burnham (Cincinnati) Bloody Mary – Kelly Collette (Cincinnati)

Kelly Collette (Cincinnati) BODIES – Can’t Stand Sitting Productions (Toronto)

Can’t Stand Sitting Productions (Toronto) CANCEL THIS MUSICAL – Wesley Zurick (New York)

Wesley Zurick (New York) CASTAWAYS – Silver Linings Productions (Cincinnati)

Silver Linings Productions (Cincinnati) Cyrano on the Moon – Arcane Arts (Hayward, Wisc.)

Arcane Arts (Hayward, Wisc.) Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl In Hitler’s Germany – Ingrid Garner (Los Angeles)

Ingrid Garner (Los Angeles) Esther Made Me Do It – Nell Adkins and Elizabeth Sacktor (Lexington, Ky.)

Nell Adkins and Elizabeth Sacktor (Lexington, Ky.) Gender? F*ck! – Rachel Baker (Cincinnati)

Rachel Baker (Cincinnati) I’m Finally Going to Ask Elizabeth Hopkins to the Homecoming Dance and Nothing’s Going to Stop Me, Not Even the Ghost of My Dead Grandmother Who Watches Me Masturbate – Queen City Flash (Cincinnati)

Queen City Flash (Cincinnati) Knight, Knight – Madeleine Rowe (Minneapolis)

Madeleine Rowe (Minneapolis) Le Spectacle De Merde (“Welcome to our Sh*t Show”) – Megan Flynn & Teresa VanDenend Sorge (Troy, N.Y. and Cincinnati)

Megan Flynn & Teresa VanDenend Sorge (Troy, N.Y. and Cincinnati) Meet Me at the Bathtub: The Short Life & Tumultuous Times of Charlotte Corday – Samantha Joy Luhn (Covington, Ky.)

Samantha Joy Luhn (Covington, Ky.) Mounting Washington: The Story of a Mountain & a Miracle – Penny: For Your Thoughts (Rochester, N.Y.)

Penny: For Your Thoughts (Rochester, N.Y.) No f*cks given. None taken. All done. – Pamela L Paek (Los Angeles)

Pamela L Paek (Los Angeles) NO PASSENGERS – Gideon Productions (Queens, N.Y.)

Gideon Productions (Queens, N.Y.) SeaMAN – 2 Sleepy RatGuys (Amica Hunter & Bruce Ryan Costella) (Portland, Ore. and Orlando, Fla.)

2 Sleepy RatGuys (Amica Hunter & Bruce Ryan Costella) (Portland, Ore. and Orlando, Fla.) Singing Into The Dark, 1933 – Big Empty Barn Productions (New Orleans)

Big Empty Barn Productions (New Orleans) Songs Without Words (or, The Mendelssohn Play) – Jennifer Vosters (Chicago)

Jennifer Vosters (Chicago) Strong Bear – Jack Fogle (Cincinnati)

Jack Fogle (Cincinnati) The F-Files – Solasta Theatre Lab (Cincinnati)

Solasta Theatre Lab (Cincinnati) The Last Witch in Ireland: The Story of Bridget Cleary – InBocca Performance (Cincinnati)

InBocca Performance (Cincinnati) Waiting for Laura – Ben and Justin Present (Cincinnati and Columbus)

Cincy Fringe Festival Special Events

Absurd It Through the Grapevine: Paul Strickland – Paul Strickland Presents (Covington, Ky.)

Paul Strickland Presents (Covington, Ky.) Alphas: Origin Story: A Comedy Variety Show – Alphas Comedy (Cincinnati)

Alphas Comedy (Cincinnati) Methtacular! – Steven Strafford (Athens, Ohio)

Steven Strafford (Athens, Ohio) The Stork Files: True Stories of Adoption, Abortion, and Having No Choice – Julie Coppens (Cincinnati)

– Julie Coppens (Cincinnati) trueFRINGE 2024 – True Theatre (Cincinnati)

Cincy Fringe Development Productions

One-night only productions of works in development.

Cracks – Claire Lochmueller (Chicago)

Claire Lochmueller (Chicago) Ford’s Escape (or a Honda’s Civic Lesson) – Zamudio Theatre & The Milford High School Drama Department (Milford, Ohio)

Zamudio Theatre & The Milford High School Drama Department (Milford, Ohio) Tea Sips and Tells – Leila Kubesch (Cincinnati)

Leila Kubesch (Cincinnati) Webcam – Kirk Sheppard (Cincinnati)

Cincy Fringe Kids Fringe

The Emu that Ate Cincinnati (and Other Curious Tales) – Autumn Kaleidoscope (Cincinnati)

