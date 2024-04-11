Red Cross seeks volunteers for free smoke alarm campaign

The American Red Cross is set to install free smoke alarms in Southwest Ohio and Eastern Indiana homes and the organization is looking for volunteers to help them do it.

The Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross begins its 2024 Sound the Alarm campaign Saturday, April 14 in Sharonville. It has events planned across the region through May 2.

Sound the Alarm is part of the larger Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which aims to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by providing disaster preparedness information, home fire safety instruction and the installation of free smoke alarms.

A full event schedule is below.

During Sound the Alarm events, Red Cross volunteers, firefighters and community partners will knock on doors of neighborhood homes and offer to install smoke alarms and provide disaster safety information. Project partners selected communities determined to be at a high risk for home fires.

Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half, according to the Red Cross.

To help with the success of the event, the Red Cross is looking for volunteers for all of its local installation events. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit our Regional Sound The Alarm Hub to register. Click on the “Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter” dropdown to find the Cincinnati area events.

This work is made possible thanks to financial donations from a group of regional sponsors.

Event schedule and meeting points

Sharonville Fire Department-Station 88 – Saturday, April 13 and 14

Service area: Sharonville

Sharonville Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Muhlhauser Barn (Beckett Road) – Thursday, April 18

Service area: West Chester, Fairfield, Hamilton, Middletown, Oxford and Trenton

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cincinnati Red Cross Office (Dana Avenue) – Saturday, April 27

Service area: Evanston and Norwood

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rising Sun United Methodist Church (Rising Sun, Ind.) – Tuesday, April 30

Service area: Rising Sun, Indiana

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dillsboro Fire Department (Dillsboro, Ind.) – Tuesday, April 30

Service area: Dillsboro, Ind.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Lawrenceburg Civic Park (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Thursday, May 2

Service area: Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

