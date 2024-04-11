UC names new dean of CCM

After a roughly yearlong search, the University of Cincinnati has found the next leader of its esteemed College-Conservatory of Music.

On Thursday, UC announced that it had selected Peter Jutras – a longtime professor and director of the Hugh Hodgson School of Music at the University of Georgia – as the new dean of CCM.

Jutras has been a member of the HHSOM faculty for 18 years, teaching both piano instruction and pedagogy. He served as associate director for research and graduate studies prior to being named director in 2019.

The hiring is pending approval by UC’s board of trustees. If approved, he’ll assume his new position on Aug. 1 in time for the start of the fall 2024 semester.

“It is an honor and privilege to be chosen as the next UC College-Conservatory of Music dean,” said Jutras, who completed his doctoral work in music education with an emphasis in piano pedagogy at the University of North Texas.

“I have a strong passion for advancing the cause of music and the arts on a global scale while supporting and empowering students, faculty and staff,” he continued. “I can’t wait to partner with members of the UC and Cincinnati communities to build on the college’s rich history to prepare students for successful careers that positively impact society.”

A yearlong process

Jutras will take over for Jonathan Kregor, who has served as CCM’s interim dean since July 1, 2022. He assumed the role after Stanley Romanstein stepped down from the position in the summer of 2022 after a four-year tenure as dean. Following a sabbatical year, Romanstein planned to transition to faculty within CCM’s Department of Musicology.

UC identified members of the search committee roughly one year ago. The actual search process began near the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

Video interviews began in early February. The searched committee selected four preferred candidates to take on-campus interviews in late February/early March. The list of the other candidates chosen for an in-person interview is available on the UC website.

Valerio Ferme – UC’s executive vice president of academic affairs and provost – cited a list of qualities that separated Jutras from the rest of the pool of candidates. Of particular note to Ferme was Jutras’ experience with the “development of interdisciplinary and cross-disciplinary partnerships with programs in the humanities and sciences.”

For example, Jutras helped create a series of new educational programs such as an Innovation Bootcamp for musicians and an interdisciplinary arts lab.

The right person for the job

At CCM, Jutras will direct an internationally renowned institution for the performing and media arts with educational roots dating back to 1867.

CCM offers nearly 120 possible majors, along with a variety of pre-collegiate and post-graduate programs and workshops. Housing the conservatory within a large public university gives the college the ability to “educate and inspire the whole artist and scholar for positions on the world stage,” per UC’s website.

That mantra is nothing new for Jutras. The HHSOM is part of the University of Georgia, a public university in Athens, Ga. The music school has roughly 600 students and a 65-person faculty.

By comparison, CCM has more than 150 faculty members and had 1,333 total students – undergraduate and graduate – at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

During his nearly two decades at HHSOM, Jutras has become known for an innovative and creative vision, community building and student success, Ferme said. He went on to credit Jutras for leading school-wide efforts to launch new curricular offerings and reviewed core requirements to provide more relevant and flexible course options for students.

An avid researcher, Jutras has published several articles in leading music journals, and he is a frequent presenter at national and international conferences. He served as editor-in-chief of Clavier Companion Magazine, a leading national piano pedagogy publication, for 11 years.

In addition to his Ph.D., Jutras earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Eastman School of Music and master’s degree in piano performance and pedagogy from Southern Methodist University.

“Peter Jutras has a strong record of inclusive leadership, visionary thinking, fiscal responsibility, community building and student-forward curricular development, all of which will serve our College-Conservatory of Music as it continues to grow its legacy as an internationally renowned performing and media arts institution,” Ferme said.

