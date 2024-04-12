New food drive aims to fight summer hunger in Northern Kentucky

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is asking for the community’s support in a new initiative aimed at ensuring its pantry shelves remain stocked during the busy summer months.

The inaugural “Food Fight Against Hunger” will take place from April 15 to April 29. Participating teams will drop off non-perishable food, hygiene and household items at designated SVDP locations in Northern Kentucky.

SVPD NKY will declare the team that collects the greatest number of items by weight the winner. St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky will announce the winner on its social media channels during the second week of May.

“The Food Fight Against Hunger initiative will be an incredible opportunity for organizations to not only engage in a little friendly competition but rally their members to collect donations that are desperately needed by so many in our community,” said Becca Gerding, food programs manager at SVDP NKY.

Addressing food insecurity across Northern Kentucky, beyond

Food insecurity is a real issue across Northern Kentucky and other parts of the region, Gerding said. In 2023 alone, SVDP NKY provided more than 30,000 people throughout the region with pantry assistance, totaling more than $978,000 worth of items.

SVDP NKY operates three food pantries – Erlanger, Cold Spring and Falmouth.

Inside an SVDP NKY food pantry site.

SVDP NKY, like the other Society of St. Vincent de Paul conferences across the country, collect food throughout the year. However, need tends to increase during the summer, Gerding said. She noted research from the organization Feed the Children that shows summer hunger and food insecurity can cause physical and mental health problems and lead to poor educational performance when school begins again.

Reach out to Gerding at becca.gerding@svdpnky.org to register to take part.

“We hope to completely stock our shelves as we enter the summer months so we can adequately serve our neighbors in need,” Gerding said.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky

