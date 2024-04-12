Summerfair Cincinnati awards $30K in prizes to arts organizations

Summerfair Cincinnati awarded seven prizes totaling $30,000 as part of its annual Small Arts Organization Awards program.

Given annually to regional small and mid-sized arts organizations, the funding aims to increase arts experiences for all Greater Cincinnati residents – regardless of their age, ability, income or location.

Prize winners can receive up to $5,000 to support the creation of a new program, expand an existing program or help with overall production or presentation expenses.

This year’s awards went to 4-Way Quartet ($4,600), Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra ($5,000), Dearborn Highlands Arts Council Inc. ($2,400), The Drama Workshop ($5,000), Kennedy Heights Arts Center ($5,000), Kentucky Symphony Orchestra ($3,000) and Loveland Stage Company ($5,000).

More information about the organizations and planned uses for the funding is below.

(Front row) Kiya Fix, Loveland Stage Company; Elaine Volker, The Drama Workshop; and Elaine Muse, Kennedy Heights Art Center. (Back row) Dennis Murphy, The Drama Workshop; J.R. Cassidy, Kentucky Symphony Orchestra; Matt Chaitkin, 4-Way Quartet; and Ralf Ehrhardt, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra.

Summerfair Cincinnati has become known for its annual fine arts and craft show. This year’s event will take place May 31 to June 2 at Coney Island. However, the nonprofit supports young artists, individual artists and community-based arts organizations all year long through a number of awards, scholarships and exhibitions.

You can learn more about those programs at the Summerfair Cincinnati website.

About the winners

4-Way Quartet – a community-based ensemble – plans to use the funding to expand its longstanding 4-Way String Project. Now in its seventh year, the program provides free lessons and small ensemble experiences for young musicians who play violin, viola or cello. During the year, they have several chances to perform – individually, alongside their teachers and in their chamber groups.



– a community-based ensemble – plans to use the funding to expand its longstanding 4-Way String Project. Now in its seventh year, the program provides free lessons and small ensemble experiences for young musicians who play violin, viola or cello. During the year, they have several chances to perform – individually, alongside their teachers and in their chamber groups. Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra plans to use is funding to support its Summermusik program. Summermusik is an independent ensemble of 32 professional musicians that is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024. The artistic goal of the CCO is to perform music that isn’t often heard at most large symphony orchestra concerts.

Dearborn Highlands Arts Council offers a broad range of programs, including OPEN Gallery/Marketplace, Arts Alive! Art Fair & Gift Bazaar each November and December, Library Classics Series and other revolving arts programs focused on reinforcing in-school curriculum.



offers a broad range of programs, including OPEN Gallery/Marketplace, Arts Alive! Art Fair & Gift Bazaar each November and December, Library Classics Series and other revolving arts programs focused on reinforcing in-school curriculum. ​ The Drama Workshop is one of the longest running theater groups in the Cincinnati area. Since 1958 the group has produced at least three shows a year – from classics like “The Glass Menagerie” to comedies such as “The Odd Couple.”



is one of the longest running theater groups in the Cincinnati area. Since 1958 the group has produced at least three shows a year – from classics like “The Glass Menagerie” to comedies such as “The Odd Couple.” Kennedy Heights Arts Center offers a wide range of arts and cultural programs. One of those programs is the annual celebration of KHAC’s talented youth and adult students through an exhibition of their original artwork.



offers a wide range of arts and cultural programs. One of those programs is the annual celebration of KHAC’s talented youth and adult students through an exhibition of their original artwork. Formed in 1992, the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra , aims to make classical music attractive, accessible and affordable to people in the region. The KSO performs throughout Northern Kentucky with three series of concerts: Summer Series in Devou Park, free education/outreach and a subscription series.



, aims to make classical music attractive, accessible and affordable to people in the region. The KSO performs throughout Northern Kentucky with three series of concerts: Summer Series in Devou Park, free education/outreach and a subscription series. Loveland Stage Company aims to provide quality theater and performing arts experiences to residents of the local community. Its next production is “The Red Velvet Cake War” this May.

Summerfair Cincinnati

Related Articles