CCAC awards next ‘New Woman’ artist-in-residence

At its first opening reception in its new home, the Clifton Cultural Arts Center named a Northern Kentucky-based painter as its next artist-in-residence.

Devan Horton, who creates paintings that call attention to the ways in which humans have corrupted nature, will serve as the second “New Woman” Artist-in-Residence for the next two years. The program provides selected artists a platform for professional development and artistic expression.

Horton’s series “Penchant,” which includes three paintings depicting garbage in vibrant color, was part of a juried gallery exhibit at CCAC focusing on emerging female artists in the Greater Cincinnati Region. In a statement, CCAC said Horton’s work stood out to the jurors for its “thought-provoking exploration of society’s relationship with consumption and waste.”

Devan Horton

As part of the residency, Horton, who studied at Northern Kentucky University, won a $2,500 artist stipend. She’ll also receive a solo show in CCAC’s Elizabeth Nourse Gallery in 2025, a materials budget towards creating a class, workshop or community project, meetings with studio and professional mentors, and inclusion at a future “Women in the Arts” dinner hosted by CCAC.

“I’m excited that Devan Horton is the next New Woman artist to be honored,” said Sara Vance Waddell, who – along with her wife, Michelle Vance Waddell – sponsors the artist stipend for the biennial residency program. “Devan’s rich and beautiful paintings make us think about how important it is to protect our environment.”

Supporting a ‘New Woman’

This is CCAC’s second edition of the “New Woman” biennial program and the first since it moved into its new Clifton Avenue headquarters in early March.

The exhibition, gallery and residency honor the legacy of 19th-century artist Elizabeth Nourse, who was born in Mt. Healthy in 1859. She was one of the first women to attend what is now the Art Academy of Cincinnati.

Nourse and her contemporaries earned the title “New Woman” to describe their willingness to challenge popular ideas about a woman’s place in society.

CCAC received more than 250 submissions from 101 female artists for consideration in this year’s exhibition. The selection committee chose works by 27 artists, including Horton, to feature in the month-long show at CCAC.

Other displayed artists include Zoey Abbott, Avery Blair-Wilson, Dominique Braxton, Melissa Brewer-Hinners, Alexandra Buxbaum, Susan Carlson, Kylie Cornelius, Katrina Dienno, Jeannine Dostal, Sandy Kerlin, Arlene Koth, Janani Madhuravasal Krishnan, Abby Langdon, Cynthia Malora-Sturdevant, Barbara Moss, Dana Olsen, Barbara Sferra, Thelma Shotten, Kimberly Sigman, Connie Springer, Amy Swoboda, Alexis Taylor, Harper Thomson, Marcia Tuznik, Kate Uraneck and Paula Wiggins.

The full exhibit will be available to view through May 3.

“As a collector of art by women artists, I am thrilled to support the Elizabeth Nourse Gallery and the New Woman program at CCAC,” Sara Vance Waddell said.

‘New Woman’ at CCAC

