Cincinnati Youth Choir names new artist-in-residence

Conductor Anthony Trecek-King is no stranger to the local choral music scene, having worked closely with organizations such as the Cincinnati Youth Choir over the past two decades. Now he’ll have a chance to take that familiarity to a new level by serving as artist-in-residence for CYC’s upcoming 32nd season.

Trecek-King is an acclaimed choral musician, scholar, pedagogue and media personality with a career spanning more than 20 years – working with a variety of artists and ensembles ranging from Melinda Doolittle and the San Francisco Symphony Chorus to Yo-Yo Ma and former NFL star Patrick Chung.

Anthony Trecek-King

His professional resume includes previous stints with the CYC dating back to 2018. Assignments have included leading the organization’s choristers in short creative residencies and providing board training focused on access, diversity, equity and inclusion.

During the pandemic, Trecek-King offered sight-singing courses to CYC singers.

“Embarking on this new adventure with the Cincinnati Youth Choir as their artist-in-residence fills me with excitement,” Trecek-King said. “I’m eager to deepen my connection with these talented young voices, and to learn from this esteemed organization.”

‘A new vision for the future’

In announcing the selection, the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music – which hosts CYC as its ensemble-in-residence – stated that Trecek-King will work to lead the program with “a new vision for the future.”

With support from the CYC team, he’ll focus on creating artistic goals, creative performances and collaborations, and unique programming that will “launch CCM’s resident ensemble into the future of choral music,” according to a prepared statement.

Beyond his role at CYC, Trecek-King is an active guest conductor and has an existing chorus residency with the Handel and Haydn Society in Boston.

Trecek-King earned his doctorate in choral conducting from Boston University. He also holds a bachelor’s in cello performance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a master’s in orchestral conducting from Florida State University.

Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart described Trecek-King as “…extremely talented” and praised his work as having “fashioned a musical ensemble that is disciplined, musical, and unanimous in its musical impulses.”

Along with the CYC conductors, Trecek-King vowed to honor this legacy by working with artistic director Robyn Lana to expand with CYC as well as community programs through Cincinnati Public Schools and in surrounding areas. That includes enhancing CYC’s Crescendo Project, a free program engaging students and choirs as requested by area music teachers and school districts.

Heather Vest, CYC’s director of choirs and education, had worked with Trecek-King in the past. She compared the experience to “being in the presence of a conductor who orchestrates more than choral music, but moments of pure inspiration.”

“With his infectious energy, he transforms any space into a stage of boundless creativity,” Vest added.

A new era for Cincinnati Youth Orchestra

Trecek-King’s arrival comes at a time of transition for CYC. Earlier this month Lana announced she’ll step down from her day-to-day role as artistic director at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Lana founded CYC in 1993.

Right now, Trecek-King’s position with CYC is locked in for at least the next season. During that span, he’ll be in Cincinnati a handful of times for extended periods to work with CYC leadership and performers, according to Executive Director Kathleen Riemenschneider.

Riemenschneider noted that there’s a chance the position could extend beyond the one season. However, she emphasized CYC’s focus is finding Lana’s long-term replacement. CYC is in the process of assembling a search committee.

Robyn Lana

As for Lana, she’s focused on next season. She called Trecek-King the “perfect addition” for CYC right now.

“The students and conductors have embraced Anthony as part of the CYC team,” Lana said. She went on to call him an outstanding pedagogue who provides “nurturing instruction of the highest caliber creating an open and welcoming environment where all grow and experience success.”

“Anthony is a perfect addition to the program during this year of transition,” she continued. “We are incredibly fortunate that he believes in and has connected his heart to our singers.”

Cincinnati Youth Choir

