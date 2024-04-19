Type & Print Museum honored for contributions to printing industry

The Cincinnati Type & Print Museum is the first non-commercial graphic arts organization to receive the William Maxwell Award from the prestigious Graphic Media Alliance of the Southern Ohio region.

Given in honor of William Maxwell, Cincinnati’s first printer, the award recognizes a forward-thinking commercial printer or business whose work contributes to the community and the Queen City’s thriving commercial printing industry.

Gary Walton and volunteer Sue MacDonald display the William Maxwell Award.

(Photo by Michael Keating)

Located in Lower Price Hill, the CTPM opened in 2016 under the leadership of founder/director Gary Walton, who taught printing for 35 years at Cincinnati State and Technical College.

Of the roughly 100 letterpress museums in the United States, CPTM is the only one that combines the history of printing with a job training program to place second-chance and at-risk individuals. Second-chance trainees screened by social service agencies include people emerging from prison, addiction, sex work and welfare.

Walton said the goal is to train 120 individual for printing jobs in the next five years.

“Our threefold mission is to preserve Cincinnati’s history as a printing powerhouse, offer a space where local artists and visitors can experience letterpress printing on original equipment, and help ‘flip’ Lower Price Hill from its status as the city’s poorest neighborhood to an economically strong community,” Walton said.

Cincinnati Type & Print Museum

Related Articles