Future OTR gallery awards ’empowerment grant’ to national artist

Bader+Simon – an arts organization spotlighting underrepresented artists that plans a headquarters in Cincinnati – has awarded its first empowerment grant to a self-taught artist from the San Francisco Bay-area.

The future Over-the-Rhine gallery received more than 50 applications from around the world, including cities in Europe, Africa, Asia and across North America, according to Tamara White, founder of Bader+Simon.

A jury representing the arts and academia reviewed and considered applications that included statements of work and statements of intent. The selection committee included Tamara Harkavy, founding director of ArtWorks.

Robert Hightower poses with some of his art.

In the end, the group selected artist Robert Hightower, a self-described monochrome, figurative artist. His work tends to capture important moments during his personal journey through hundreds of mental health therapy sessions. Prominent themes he emphasizes are self-discovery and the impact of therapy of his creative endeavors.

“The quality and quantity of grant applications we received were nothing short of impressive, making review and decision-making very difficult,” said White, a visual artist who was also part of the jury.

Other jury members were AC Panella, an oral historian for the Georgia State Trans Oral History Project; Patrick Sledz, first vice-president of Wealth Management of The Anning Group of UBS; and Jonathan Carver Moore, a San Francisco-based Black/queer gallerist who focuses on working with emerging and established BIPOC and LGBTQ+ artists.

“Ultimately we selected Hightower because of the depth of his honesty and raw emotion, and how he channels his experiences into his art,” White said.

Supporting unique voices in art, the community

A primary objective of Bader+Simon’s Empower Grant program is to support applicants who have had limited exhibition experience, who have not yet been awarded grants or who may not have had the opportunity to pursue higher education.

The grant prize includes a check for $7,500. With the funding, Hightower said he plans to further explore the therapeutic aspects of art and to use his journey through mental health challenges to inspire others to find their own outlets for expression and healing.

His resulting work will be one of the first exhibitions at the Bader+Simon brick-and-mortar gallery in Cincinnati’s OTR neighborhood in early 2025. The gallery at 1532 Race Street is currently under construction.

Painting by Robert Hightower

White noted that the Empowerment Grant will be awarded annually as part of Bader+Simon’s “commitment to [presenting] underrepresented voices and themes.” The winners will present as part of an ongoing collection of special events and rotating shows featuring both local and global artists.

The space will also include a permanent collection and community gallery that nonprofits can use.

Her overall goal is to expose audiences to diverse perspectives and subjects of significance, White said.

“We see Bader+Simon as a conduit to create a larger dialogue in Cincinnati that is intently focused on social justice topics and utilizing arts as a means to educate on topics that deserve more attention,” she added.

Bader+Simon

