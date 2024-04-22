Organizers: BLINK to expand further into NKY

It looks like fans of Cincinnati’s world-famous BLINK festival may have a little more room to explore this October.

On Monday, organizers of the four-day art and light effects showcase announced their intention to expand the event’s footprint further into Northern Kentucky this year. Though limited on specifics, a joint statement from the project partners – stated that, “through a generous investment, meetNKY is helping to make BLINK a truly regional event.”

meetNKY is the regional tourism and convention bureau for Northern Kentucky. BLINK started as a Cincinnati-specific endeavor but expanded to include parts of Covington, Ky. in 2019.

Leaders from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, meetNKY, ArtsWave and the cities of Newport and Covington plan to outline expansion details on Wednesday morning at the plaza between Newport Aquarium and Newport on the Levee.

BLINK lights up more of Greater Cincy

The biennial BLINK festival is set to return Oct. 17-20. When it does, organizers are hoping to build on a massive 2022 festival which attracted a record 2.1 million attendees from 29 different states. The Cincinnati Chamber credited BLINK a $126 million direct economic impact for the region.

For the second iteration in a row, BLINK illuminated 30 city blocks between Over-the-Rhine in Cincinnati and downtown Covington, Ky. with a variety of outdoor art experiences – street art, projection mapping, interactive displays and light-based installations.

The pedestrian-friendly event also featured live music, a food festival and arts and crafts for sale. In short, the Thursday-Sunday activation brought to life a region that otherwise may have experienced a sleepy weekend.

Further expansion this year of the BLINK could mean even more business for the Greater Cincinnati region.

ArtsWave “illuminates” BLINK with financial support. The Cincinnati Chamber, AGAR and the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation are the event’s producers and curators in conjunction with partners ArtWorks, Cincy Nice and ish.

“Not only does the event speak to the dynamic evolution of the Cincinnati art community, it calls upon the city’s deep roots in supporting the arts,” the BLINK wrote in their statement.

