ArtsWave’s arts leadership program now accepting applications

ArtsWave is accepting applications for its next Broadway Bound arts leadership cohort.

The Boardway Bound program matches Greater Cincinnati arts organizations with prospective board members. Since 2004, ArtsWave has trained and placed more than 400 individuals.

ArtsWave encourages candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply to ensure the region’s arts and cultural organizations reflect the entire community. The program is open to board veterans and lifelong Greater Cincinnatians as well those new to the area or who have no previous arts leadership experience.

The 2024 Broadway Bound program will run Oct. 17 through Dec. 12.

“All backgrounds and career stages are welcome,” ArtsWave wrote in a release. “All you need is a desire to make an impact on the arts.”

A key part of the Broadway Bound is the social and networking experiences. For instance, last year’s class celebrated their graduation with participating arts organization leadership, alumni and ArtsWave staff on Dec. 7 at the Cincinnati offices of Bricker Graydon LLP. Graduates and guests enjoyed a dynamic panel discussion, led by ArtsWave CEO Alecia Kintner, probing the topic of creativity, paneled by Flavia Bastos, Michael Thompson and Torie Wiggins.

In addition to receiving training and getting matched with an organization, participants are connected to a “lasting network of local leaders who are making an impact on our community through the arts,” per ArtsWave.

Those interested can take part in a virtual information session on May 1 at 12:30 p.m. If you have questions or would like more information, email boardwaybound@artswave.org.

