FotoFocus plans record sites, projects for upcoming biennial

A record-setting 87 venues will play host to more than 108 artistic projects during FotoFocus’ biennial this fall.

FotoFocus is a collaboration between the region’s museums, galleries, universities and public spaces to celebrate photography and lens-based art. It’s one of the most significant events of its kind in the United States.

Now in its seventh edition, FotoFocus’ every-other-year showcase will take place in a range of spaces – from traditional art galleries and movie theaters to public library branches and city parks – spread across Greater Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Northern Kentucky.

Meryl McMaster, “Between the Start of Things and the End of Things III,” 2019. Digital C-print, 40 x 60 inches. Courtesy of the artist. From “Stories of the Infinite Sky” at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum.

For 2024, the FotoFocus Biennial is returning to dozens of popular venues from previous years, including the Contemporary Arts Center, Wexner Center for the Arts (Columbus), the Columbus Museum of Art, Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery and The Carnegie in Covington.

However, the organization is also introducing 16 new spaces to host programs during its months-long festival – Century Design Workshop; Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library: Walnut Hills Branch; Cincy Nice at Peebles Gallery; Crome Architecture; DAAP Library; Dana L. Wiley Gallery; Edward A. Dixon Gallery; Gallery at 1435 Main; German Village Society; The Gund at Kenyon College; Miami University: Performing Arts Quad; Over-the-Rhine Museum; University of Cincinnati Niehoff Center for Film and Media Studies at the Esquire Theatre; University of Dayton: Roger Glass Center for the Arts Gallery; The Welcome Project; and The Well.

A series of opening weekend events will take place Sept. 26-28. Programming will run throughout the month of October and beyond. The full schedule is available on the FotoFocus website.

“Photography has the power to enrich our understanding of the world and these diverse projects utilize the medium to reveal untold stories, reclaim misinterpreted narratives, and bring us together through storytelling,” said Kevin Moore, FotoFocus’ artistic director and curator.

Largest FotoFocus Biennial so far

As it currently stands, FotoFocus 2024 will feature 87 projects focused on the theme of “backstories.” That includes 15 featured exhibitions, among them an unprecedented collection of Ansel Adams’ earliest works at the Cincinnati Art Museum. FotoFocus is also introducing works by regional talent resulting from an inaugural call for entry process.

The number of venues and projects has grown since mid-February when FotoFocus initially outlined its signature projects.

All programming for the 2024 FotoFocus Biennial has been developed with, and overseen by, the FotoFocus creative team made up of Moore, Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth, executive director, and Carissa Barnard, director of curatorial strategy.

“We are delighted to welcome hundreds of artists, educators, curators, and visitors, both local and international, to the largest FotoFocus Biennial to date,” Ryckman Siegwarth said.

For a full list of venues and events, visit FotoFocus.

Related Articles