Notable niche museums & cultural institutions

We asked niche museums and cultural institutions in the Greater Cincinnati area to submit a short description and representative photo. See our cultural listings for additional institutions, large and small, offering cultural events, exhibits and tours.

Over-the-Rhine Museum

Over-the-Rhine Museum will tell history of building, neighborhood

As Over-the-Rhine undergoes sweeping change, many of the stories of the neighborhood’s individuals, buildings and communities are being lost. In response, the Over-the-Rhine Museum purchased a historic building at 3 W. McMicken Ave. to create a museum of urban history. Inspired by New York City’s Lower East Side Tenement Museum, the OTR organization will tell the stories of people who lived in the building. These stories are critical to the history and identity of Cincinnati and connect to the larger stories of American history. While they fundraise to open the facility, founders are using public programming to affirm OTR Museum’s mission of telling all the stories its historic neighborhood has to tell. The museum offers a lecture series, an oral history project, a “Walking the Stories” walking tour program and exhibitions. These programs build connection, community and empathy. Surprising fact: The museum team has identified over 150 families who lived in the building since 1860.

Mercantile Library

(Photo by Phil Armstrong)

Mercantile Library renovates to create twice the space for books and events

The Mercantile Library is a membership library, founded in 1835, and anyone can join. Since its founding, the Mercantile has continuously sought out dynamic lecturers and speakers like Herman Melville, William Makepeace Thackeray, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Salman Rushdie, John Updike, Toni Morrison, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Margaret Atwood, Colson Whitehead, Chuck D, Jennifer Egan, Sandra Cisneros, Andrew Sean Greer and Min Jin Lee. It has been at the same address since 1840, and holds the world record for longest active lease. In 1845, rent was prepaid for 10,000 years, and it’s renewable in perpetuity. In 2024, the library began a major expansion and renovation to nearly double in size to hold more books, events and co-working space. Until its completion, the library is hosting programs all around Cincinnati. The one question people always ask: Is it pronounced MercanTILE or MercantTEEL? Our answer: Either way is perfectly acceptable.

Harriet Beecher Stowe House

Harriet Beecher Stowe House tells stories of 1840s and 1940s

The Harriet Beecher Stowe House has more than one story to tell. A hundred years after the famous abolitionist author lived in and near the house in Walnut Hills, it found new life as the Edgemont Inn, a long-term boarding house, tavern and gathering space for Cincinnati’s Black community in the early 20th century. Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, the iconic house museum is revealing its multi-era historic restoration in July. Visitors will be able to step back in time to both stories thanks to a long restoration and preservation process that resulted in featuring not just one, but two eras. The updated interpretation, layout and rooms carefully restored to either 1840 or 1940 show how the house bears witness to generations joining their voices for truth in the nation’s struggle toward freedom and humanity for all.

Voice of America Museum

Voice of America Museum highlights radio’s place in winning freedom

“Pay no attention to the Cincinnati Liars,” fumed Adolf Hitler as the broadcasts originating from a hillside just north of Cincinnati helped end World War II. A visit to the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, just 30 minutes north of Fountain Square, will open your eyes to the critical contributions the VOA made in World War II and the Cold War. Visitors will also find the most comprehensive collection of items created and manufactured by Cincinnati icons Powel and Lewis Crosley. It was Powel Crosley who built and operated, under federal contract, the most powerful shortwave radio transmitters on the planet. The museum opens every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Special tours for civic, educational and social groups are available most any time. Adult tickets are $10 and kids under 13 are free.

Dinsmore Homestead Museum

Dinsmore Homestead Museum kept as if family would return

The Dinsmore Homestead Museum in Burlington, Ky., is unique in that everything on site is original to the family and people who worked here. The story of the men and women who lived on this farm, enslaved and free, is based on over 90,000 pages of journals, letters and receipts left by the Dinsmore family. Among the receipts is one from 1842 for five beds from McAlpin’s, many receipts from Shillito’s and one for a leather chair from Pogue’s. The Dinsmore family wanted the museum to feel like the family would soon return, so everything has been left where it was. There are over 2,000 books and over 11 structures including a cabin that enslaved people lived in. The site is on the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, not because it was a station, but because two enslaved people escaped from it – one was caught, the other was not.

Glendale Heritage Preservation

Glendale Heritage Preservation keeps village’s history in 1877 train depot

Glendale Heritage Preservation was organized 50 years ago by concerned residents to preserve the unique character of the village. Glendale Heritage Preservation is housed in a renovated 1877 train depot and serves as a museum and a repository for the village’s archives. The current museum exhibit looks back over Glendale Heritage Preservation’s 50 years of accomplishments. Its major accomplishment was to receive the Department of the Interior’s recognition of Glendale as a National Historic Landmark District, Ohio’s first. In addition, the museum displays other artifacts associated with the history of the village.

American Sign Museum

American Sign Museum displays nation’s ingenuity and culture

The American Sign Museum puts the United States’ history of entrepreneurship, ingenuity and design on full display for all to experience. It explores the crucial role that signage played in shaping the nation’s distinct culture, and delivers a deeper appreciation for the innovative spirit and technical breakthroughs that made it happen. Whether you’re looking for a light show or a history lesson, the American Sign Museum is a quintessential stop for those who want to experience America at its brightest. The ASM is completing construction on a new wing that will double the size of the museum. The new wing is scheduled to open this summer.

White Water Shaker Village

White Water Shaker Village shows Shakers’ lives, innovations

White Water Shaker Village, established in 1823, is one of 24 Shaker communal villages founded in the United States. It is home to the country’s only remaining brick Meeting House, built in 1827 with an unusual suspended truss system. In 1832, the large dwelling was constructed next door. Come to an open house to learn about the daily life of a Shaker. Discover the businesses the Shakers conducted and collections of Shaker chairs and goods. You can see the stable and historic outbuildings of this 200-year-old village. Shakers were very innovative as well. They were the first group to sell seeds in small packets for home gardening. White Water’s seed packet trade routes went as far west as Missouri. In the late 1850s, White Water earned more than $5,000 annually from seeds.

Cincinnati Observatory

Cincinnati Observatory keeps mission of history and today

Founded in 1843, the Cincinnati Observatory is the country’s oldest public observatory and a National Historic Landmark. It also houses the oldest public telescope in this hemisphere, whose views have captivated eight generations of star gazers – and counting. The institution’s mission is to maintain the integrity and heritage of the 19th-century observatory and to educate, engage and inspire the community about astronomy and science. Today the organization works with 35,000 people annually, including 14,000 students, over 60% of whom are underserved, and conducts over 800 programs a year, both on site at the Observatory’s Mount Lookout campus and throughout the community. Fun fact: One of the Observatory’s former directors, Dr. Paul Herget, worked with Procter & Gamble and designed the shape of the Pringles potato chip, which is called a hyperbolic paraboloid. The shape prevents the chips from breaking in the can when shipped.

Skirball Museum

At Skirball Museum, Jewish history ranges from antiquity to Cincinnati

The Skirball Museum is the first formally established Jewish museum in the United States. Its core exhibition features art and artifacts from ancient to contemporary and offers a special focus on Cincinnati Jewish history. Highlights of the collection include a large pottery jar from 100 BCE to 100 CE that housed some of the Dead Sea Scrolls and a pair of Polish Sabbath candlesticks that were once owned by the Marquess of Exeter, of Burghley House by Stamford, and have been exhibited at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Behringer-Crawford Museum

Behringer-Crawford Museum displays an eclectic collection

From the ridiculous (BCM’s infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (its generally fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, hear from the riders on the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar “Kentucky,” activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent regional artists such as Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others. Music@BCM concerts are the place to be on Thursday nights during the summer, while the annual Holly Jolly Days is a child’s delight in winter. Did you know that BCM’s beloved 1892 streetcar, “Kentucky,” was converted into a parlor car? Guests could travel around in style or rent it for private parties.

Heritage Village Museum

Heritage Village Museum depicts life here in the 19th century

Heritage Village Museum & Educational Center in Sharon Woods Park offers a unique glimpse into 19th-century life in Southwest Ohio. This living history museum boasts 13 historic buildings, each with its own story and significance, brought from various locations to preserve the region’s rich heritage. Visitors can immerse themselves in the past with tours and events such as Heroines of Our History, On Freedom’s Doorstep and Columbia Settlement 1788. Engage with history through programming like Spirits By Starlight ghost tours, Escape the Village escape rooms and Period Dinners. The village is transformed for the holidays with favorites like Haunted Village and Holly Days. The oldest log home in Cincinnati, Kemper Log House, is part of the village. Heritage Village Museum is a must-visit destination to step back in time.

Cincinnati Type & Print Museum

Cincinnati Type & Print Museum lets you touch tech, old and new

At some museums, “Don’t touch” signs warn visitors away from the exhibits. At the Cincinnati Type & Print Museum in Lower Price Hill, visitors are encouraged to get a little inky by printing something on an antique letterpress machine before they leave. This small, by-appointment museum celebrates Cincinnati’s status as a U.S. printing powerhouse. (Those seed packets you buy for your spring flowers and veggies? Most likely, they were printed in Greater Cincinnati). From Gutenberg’s movable type through Ludlow typecasting equipment and toward new technologies that might print low-cost solar panels, find old technology and new ideas at one of Cincinnati’s quirkiest little museums.

Vent Haven Museum

Vent Haven Museum contains art and history of ventriloquism

Vent Haven Museum is a unique gem and a must-see attraction for everyone. Whether you’re into history, art, entertainment icons or just quirky places, Vent Haven has something for you. Dedicated exclusively to the art and history of ventriloquism, the collection at Vent Haven houses puppets, dummies, posters, playbills, scripts, books and more and encompasses the entire history of this amazing performance art. The museum started as a private collection in 1910 and is on its original site in Fort Mitchell, Ky. Today it is a nonprofit organization and open for tours May through September.

