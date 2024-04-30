Culture FIX: May 1-7

We all love the majesty of the CSO and our venerable Cincinnati Art Museum, but there is a plethora of other musical performances, theater troupes and art galleries out there for your perusal and enjoyment. The fact that our city can support dozens of smaller galleries and community theater groups, plus children’s performing ensembles and music in churches at lunchtime speaks to how deeply the love and appreciation of arts and culture runs in us. To say nothing of the talent! Have a look and find something new, something smaller-but-mighty to experience this week. Report back!

Wednesday, May 1

Pork City Slim & Isaac Blueman Duo

Cincy Blues Society, Blues & Brews | 6-9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Isaac Blueman & Pork City Slim take over the stage at Washington Park’s newest live music series. Enjoy some acoustic blues tunes while sipping on your favorite brew at the Sherwin-Williams Porch. Finish out your mid-week pick-me-up with dinner at one of OTR’s trendy restaurants.

Thursday, May 2

Mariemont Players, “Boeing Boeing” | 7:30 p.m., Walton Creek Theater, 4101 Walton Creek Rd., Mariemont. 513-501-1718. DETAILS: Mariemont Players has provided quality local theater to the community for nearly 90 years. The Walton Creek Theater happens to be the old Plainville School that the troupe purchased in 1960 and over time has lovingly restored to its current theatrical space. “Boeing Boeing” is the hysterical French farce about self-appointed Parisian lothario Bernard and his three international fiancees. Bernard manages to juggle them nicely until all three stewardesses manage to show up at his apartment on the same day. See how it all turns out. Runs through May 19.

Rhineberg Brass Quintet

Christ Church Glendale, Music Live @ Christ Church | 12:05 p.m. 965 Forest Ave., Glendale. 513-771-1544. DETAILS: Take a breather from your busy morning and sit in on the Rhineberg Brass Quintet during your lunch hour. The quintet is made up of current CCM students and graduates performing a wide variety of musical styles. There’s nothing like a brass ensemble, any time of the day. Free.

Friday, May 3

Beechmont Players, “Death by Fatal Murder” | 7:30 p.m., Anderson Center Theater, 7850 Five Mile Rd., Anderson Township. 513-233-2468. DETAILS: Cincinnati’s strong community theater scene includes Beechmont Players, taking the stage with continuous entertainment since 1959. Resident company of the Anderson Center Theater for 17 years, this troupe is a mainstay of Cincinnati’s East Side. Inspector Pratt’s record of crime detection at Bagshot House is not enviable. As the body count mounts, chaos reigns supreme. The third play in the Inspector Pratt trilogy by playwright Peter Gordon spoofs the Agatha Christie “whodunnit” genre. Runs through May 11.

Drama Workshop, “Dear World” | 8 p.m., 3716 Glenmore Ave., Cheviot. 513-598-8303. DETAILS: Performing since 1954, The Drama Workshop found its permanent home, The Glenmore Playhouse, in 2012. Formerly the Glenmore Bowl, many man-hours of labor transformed this space into the theater West-Siders have come to know and love. “Dear World” is based on the novel “The Mad Woman of Chaillot” by Jean Giraudoux. Countess Aurelia deviously schemes to stop businessmen from drilling for oil in the Parisian neighborhood of Chaillot. The forces of idealism, love and poetry win over those of greed, materialism and science. Lisa Breithaupt steps into the lead as Countess Aurelia and community theater favorite Robert Weidle plays President #2. Music and lyrics by the incomparable Jerry Herman (“Hello, Dolly”) complement the book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Parisian settings. Do we see a theme, here? Runs through May 19.

Falcon Theatre, “The Other Place” | 8 p.m., 636 Monmouth St., Newport. DETAILS: The youngest of our community theater troupes profiled this week, Falcon Theatre has been serving the area since 1989. After 14 years in the heart of Westwood, the troupe relocated to the Monmouth Theater Building in Newport as a temporary move. Newport felt like home and soon the building was purchased and renamed the Falcon Theatre. In “The Other Place” by playwright Sharr White, just as Juliana Smithton’s research leads to a potential breakthrough, her life takes a disorienting turn. During a lecture to colleagues at an exclusive beach resort, she glimpses a young woman in a yellow bikini amidst the crowd of business suits. A mystery unravels as contradictory evidence, blurred truth and fragmented memories collide in a cottage on the windswept shores of Cape Cod. Runs through May 18.

Loveland Stage Company, “The Red Velvet Cake War” | 7:30 p.m., 111 S. 2nd St., Loveland. DETAILS: Since 1979 Loveland Stage Company has produced plays and musicals, as well as other services, to this small community, including musical picnics in the park, one-act play festivals and dinner theaters. The company performs in an old movie theater, which has been renovated over the years. If you love red velvet cake, you’ll eagerly wait to find out who bakes the best one in the small town of Sweetgum. Enjoy this hysterical romp with a poorly-timed family reunion and other unfortunate scenes. See if the Verdeen cousins are able to carry it off before too much hilarity ensues. Runs through May 19.

Middletown Lyric Theatre, “String of Pearls” | 8 p.m., 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. 513-425-7140. DETAILS: MLT (as it’s known in Middletown) hoisted its marquee in 1978 and has been an important thread in the fabric of Middletown for 46 years. In this drama by Michele Lowe, a strand of pearls opens up possibilities within an array of women (and men) as the pearls touch mothers and daughters, sisters and friends, husbands and wives weaving stories of love and loss. Runs through May 11.

Saturday, May 4

Essex Art Studios, Essex Studios Art Walk | 6-10 p.m., 2511 Essex Place, Walnut Hills. 513-476-2170. DETAILS: The Essex Studios are a collection of individual artists’ working studios spread over two floors of an expansive building in Walnut Hills. Everything from photography to ceramics to painting to fiber arts is on display as artists open their studios to the public for viewing and shopping. Food and live music enhance your experience. Also Friday evening.

Ron Blassingame, “Connected”

35mm film photography

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, “Hearts of Liberation: A Celebration of Radical Black Love as Collective Care“ | 6-8 p.m., Kennedy Gallery, 6546 Montgomery Rd., Kennedy Heights. 513-631-1723. DETAILS: This exhibition, curated by Cincinnati artist Asha the Artist, explores how the richness of Black love, fueled by collective care and activism, has shaped the past, informs the present, and propels us toward a more just and equitable future. Exhibiting artists include Zuri Ali, Nytaya Babbitt, Ron Blassingame, Michael Coppage, Asa Featherstone IV, Angela Franklin, (Naj) Janice Frierson –Edwards, Terence Hammonds, Magnus Juliano, Faith Lewis, LaRenda Nelms, Mark Rozic, Joi Sears, Kimberly Wilfong Sigman, Ryene Smith. Runs through June 29. Artist talk: June 1, 1 p.m.

Mean St. Gallery

Mean St. Gallery, Works by Quinn Guarino | 4-7 p.m., 1411 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-818-3131. DETAILS: New York City-based artist Quinn Guarino draws from the people in his own life to create a world where no character, including himself, is free of judgment. He is said to express the ridiculous side of normal situations and interactions that occur on a daily basis. Mean St. – a relatively new addition to Main Street – would like you to know this: “Our mission is to demystify the gallery experience and connect the local arts community. By curating work made by a mix of local and out of town artists, we seek to build connections between Cincinnati and the rest of the world.” Check out this quirky little storefront gallery and let a friend know what you find.

Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, Cincy Cinco | Noon-10 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown. 513-979-6999. DETAILS: Cincy Cinco showcases Latino cultures, values and traditions. This unique festival also educates Latinos about the community at-large and resources available to them. Music and food are plentiful. Food vendors include UAI Brazil Sweets and Treats. Latin Taste Grill, Mis Saboras and more. Continues on Sunday, May 5.

Founder Kimberly DuWaup Bolden

Cincinnati Poetry Slam, DuWaup’s Cincinnati Poetry Slam | 5 p.m., Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville. 513-271-0805. DETAILS: A must-attend event for those who appreciate artistry and expression. The event is full of high-energy and passion as 16 poets compete for the top spot. It’s a friendly competition, though. The event brings together patrons, poets and small business vendors for an evening of connection and aims for exceptional artistry.

Sunday, May 5

Conrad Herwig

Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, Jazz @ First | 2 p.m., First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Avondale. 513-281-1564. DETAILS: Grammy-nominated trombonist Conrad Herwig returns to Cincinnati to lead a septet of the city’s finest jazz musicians through the “Latin Side” of such giants as John Coltrane, Horace Silver, Joe Henderson and many others. The arrangements are sure to give you a bigger appreciation of these legendary musicians. Wine and cheese at intermission are included with ticket.

Cincinnati Youth Choir

Cincinnati Youth Choir, “Joyful Voices” | 2 & 5 p.m., Corbett Auditorium, College-Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-0338. DETAILS: Join the organization’s resident and regional choirs as they celebrate a full season of engaging youth and impacting the world around them. Two concerts will feature different ensembles. Cincinnati Youth Choir Bel Canto, Con Brio, Piccolo Coro, and Cincinnati Choral Academy perform at 2 p.m. and Cincinnati Youth Choir Bel Canto, Con Brio, Vivace, Voci, and VIVO Coro choirs perform at 5 p.m. Founded in 1993 as the Cincinnati Children’s Choir, CYC members have toured Italy, Japan, China, Scandinavia, England, Ireland, Wales, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Canada and the United States. Now that’s impressive. Tickets online, only.

Brianna Matzke

The Response Project, “Tremor” | 6 p.m., American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave. , Camp Washington. 513-541-6366. DETAILS: Pianist Brianna Matzke lights up the ASM with a concert demonstrating the creativity that has arisen out of her diagnosis of essential tremor and related experiences. The involuntary and rhythmic shaking of essential tremor, most commonly seen in the hands, is obviously troubling for a musician whose creativity and success depends on those hands. Learn more in David Lyman’s recent online article for M&M. Matzke plays music written in response to her condition – five newly commissioned compositions by Molly Joyce, Hanna Benn, Matthew Evan Taylor, Adeliia Faizullina, and Forrest Pierce, all of whom have a unique tie to the project. A panel discussion follows.

Monday, May 6

Woodward Cinema, “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” | 7:30, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: This 2021 coming-of-age psychological horror film stars Michael J. Rogers and Anna Cobb in her film debut. ”I want to go to the World’s Fair. I want to go to the World’s Fair. I want to go to the World’s Fair.” Say it three times into your computer camera. Yours Truly won’t spoil it for you, but make your way to Main Street to take in this eclectic flick written, directed and edited by Jane Schoenbrun.

Tuesday, May 7

Vernon McIntyre and Appalachian Grass

Christ Church Cathedral, Music Live @ Lunch | 12:10 p.m., 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, “a bluegrass band with style,” entertains the downtown lunch crowd with “driving instrumentals, close-knit harmonies, amusing novelty songs and a show-stopping trick-fiddling act.” Bring your own lunch or buy one at the cathedral.

