Public Library to unveil new artwork at Price Hill branch

Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library invites West Side residents and those from across the region to stop by its Price Hill branch on Saturday to celebrate a new public artwork.

The outdoor event on Purcell Avenue will serve as a formal dedication of “Off to See the Wizard,” a piece by Cincinnati-based artist Michael Coppage. Coppage works primarily in in sculpture and mixed media.

Artist Michael Coppage

A team from ArtWorks coordinated the call to artists for the project. Funding came from The Library Foundation, a publicly supported nonprofit founded in 2004.

Formal activities will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. There will be refreshments, library swag, a balloon twister and other family friendly activities, including music by Price Hill Will’s MYCincinnati youth orchestra.

After the event, “Off to See the Wizard” will be available for view during normal business hours.

Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library

