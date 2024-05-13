Red Bike stations reopen after months-long wait

After four months of waiting, cyclists, transit enthusiasts and visitors can once again enjoy Red Bike rides all over Greater Cincinnati.

Red Bike – a nonprofit bike-share system – reopened its more than 70 stations on Monday after closing the entire network in mid-January due to financial challenges.

For a time, it appeared as though the system would never reopen after failing to find a new signature sponsor. However, a coordinated campaign that secured more than $500,000 in operational funding through public, private and foundation partners to operate for another calendar year.

On April 30, Fifth Third Bank donated the final $10,000 in gap funding to ensure Red Bike could reopen.

“We are delighted to be back delivering bike share to the region,” said Executive Director Doug McClintock, who’s been with the organization since it opened in September 2014. He was Red Bike’s second-ever hire.

Red Bike had to lay off his entire 11-person crew over the course of the past few months. McClintock spent the past few weeks working to assemble an entire team – nine people, a mix of full- and part-time positions – to prepare for the relaunch.

McClintock went on to praise all of the funding partners for the season, including the City of Cincinnati, the Haile Foundation, Cincinnati Metro, Interact For Health, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Duke Energy, Fifth Third Bank and private donors, who raised over $58,000 to contribute to Red Bike’s relaunch.

Red Bike is working with the city of Cincinnati on a “pro” membership program for businesses, McClintock said. He also outlined tentative plans for City Hall to subsidize some of the costs of annual memberships purchased by city employees.

Red Bike passes are available in daily ($12), monthly ($30) and annual ($150) increments through the “BCycle” app. The organization’s income-qualified equity program, Red Bike Go, will continue as well.

Anyone with an existing membership or questions about their account should reach out to support@cincyredbike.org.

“It was certainly the darkest before the dawn,” McClintock said, “but it is truly amazing how our community has pulled together to support a critical public transit option.”

Cincinnati Red Bike

