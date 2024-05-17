Pendleton gallery hosts Tiger Lily printmaking exhibit

A collection of more than 70 hand-pulled original prints will be on display at The Annex Gallery at the Pendleton Art Center this summer as part of Tiger Lily Press’ annual printmaking exhibition.

The show features work by nearly three dozen members of Tiger Lily Press, a nonprofit, volunteer-run printmaking studio inside the Dunham Recreation Center in West Price Hill.

Artists made prints using a range of styles from screen and relief prints and etchings to collagraphs, monoprints and letterpress. All works are hand-made, not mass-produced copies, and will be available for purchase.

Participating artists include: Jennifer Baldwin, Stephanie Berrie, Mary Ann Butkovich, Alyse Capaccio, Shelley Creech, Fred Daniell, Marvin Davis, Nicole Fiely, Sheila Fleischer, Maureen George, Dawn Grayford, Jay Harriman, April Huerta, Andrea Knarr, Radha Lakshmi, Charles Lewis, Madison Longshore, Kat McGee, Bill Magness, Elise Monsson, Susan Mueller, Kathleen Piercefield, Steve Prieto, Blanche Pringle Smith, Vanessa Sorensen, Jan Thomas, Adrian Tio, Cecelia Tio, Nancy Turner, Emma Wiersma, Carole Winters, Mary Woodworth and Christina Zorn.

Artist Shelley Creech’s “My Reef Grief”

Gallery hours begin June 12, but there will be a formal kickoff event 2-4 p.m. on June 15.

The signature event is an artist talk on June 29. Several artists will speak briefly about their work and their passion for the art form. Afterward, there’ll be a question-and-answer period with casual conversation. Both events are free and open to the public.

Regular gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The show runs through July 26.

Established in 1978, Tiger Lily Press aims to provide “A Place to Print” for emerging and professional artists. The organization’s mission is to produce, preserve and promote the art of printmaking in the Cincinnati area. The studio maintains press facilities for etching, non-traditional lithography, letterpress and screen printing.

Tiger Lily Press

