United Way honors donors with Tocqueville Award

United Way of Greater Cincinnati recently recognized the generosity and commitment of three married couples by inducting them into its Tocqueville Society.

The 2024 Tocqueville Award recipients were Michael and Suzette Fisher, Joel and Lisa Stone and Barbara and Daman Turner. The annual award goes to what UWGC described as a generous group of successful philanthropic leaders who support United Way and community with $10,000 or more.

In a statement, UWGC noted that each of the 2024 awardees has demonstrated a dedication to promoting the economic well-being of all people in Greater Cincinnati.

Below are descriptions of each of the honorees, written by UWGC.

“We are fortunate to have passionate supporters who really walk the talk,” said Moira Weir, president and CEO of UWGC, one of the region’s largest nonprofit organizations. “It speaks volumes that successful leaders and community advocates like the Fishers, Stones and Turners believe in our mission and stand with us as we innovate to tackle some of our region’s most complex challenges.”

The honorees received their awards during the annual Tocqueville Celebration on May 14. Additionally, UWGC welcomed Tocqueville supporters David and Marsha Taylor into the Million Dollar Roundtable as “a testament to their dedication to our community,” Weir said.

Presenting sponsor UC Health supported the celebration along with other Tocqueville events throughout the year. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Fifth Third Bank contributed as well.

2024 Tocqueville Honorees

Michael and Suzette Fisher

Michael and Suzette are dedicated supporters with a heart for collaboration and community transformation. Their journey is defined by action — volunteering, advocating and generously giving back. They are fueled by witnessing firsthand the impact on families in Greater Cincinnati. They dream of a community where everyone thrives, connected by a shared purpose and personal investment.

The Fisher Family. (Photo by Leigh Taylor)

Joel and Lisa Stone

Joel and Lisa’s commitment to their community runs deep, inspired by family role models and a profound desire to make a difference. Joel’s mother and Lisa’s grandfather taught them the importance of giving back, shaping their values and sense of responsibility. For the Stones, philanthropy is a cherished family tradition — a way to leave a positive imprint. They’re passionate about supporting United Way, aligning their values with impactful giving to create an inclusive, welcoming community for everyone.

Lisa (top left) and Joel Stone (top right) and their children. (Photo by Leigh Taylor)

Barbara and Daman Turner

Barbara and Daman’s journey of giving is deeply rooted in faith and a shared commitment to uplifting our community. It started with their first encounter in church and continues through 33 years of marriage. Their belief in the power of collective effort to bring about positive change defines who they are as individuals and as a couple. Together, they advocate for inclusive solutions to build a thriving community where everyone belongs.

Barbara (left) and Daman Turner (right). (Photo by Leigh Taylor)

United Way of Greater Cincinnati

Related Articles