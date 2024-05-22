Notables in Social Justice 2024

Movers & Makers asked organizations involved in social justice to introduce their notables to our readers, part of a regular feature highlighting people making a difference in Greater Cincinnati’s nonprofit community.

Siobhan Taylor

DPCR’s Siobhan Taylor works to unlock students’ potential

Siobhan Taylor believes transformational education can change not only students but also families and communities. In August 2020, she was named the second president of DePaul Cristo Rey High School, where students of color make up 97% of those enrolled. She started during COVID-19 and led the safe reopening of the school, restructured and restaffed key roles following pandemic-related attrition, and led and launched DPCR’s first strategic plan, “Igniting Dreams and Fueling Potential.” During her tenure, DPCR has seen significant growth in student and employee engagement, a supportive culture and fundraising – all critical to the school’s mission to serve students who have the potential but limited financial means to go to college. This year, the school celebrated 10 years in a row in which every senior has been accepted to college. When not working, Taylor enjoys creative writing and service in her local church community.

Eric Kearny

Eric Kearny a top collaborator on business growth, entrepreneurship

Eric H. Kearney is president and CEO of the Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce, an advocate for small-business empowerment and growth. Kearney has championed underserved businesses and communities for years with a career spanning law, politics and entrepreneurship. A sought-after community collaborator, he is working closely with the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, Minority Business Accelerator, Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative, MORTAR and Lightship Capital to double the number of Black employer firms to over 1,000 through the Lincoln & Gilbert initiative. He has spearheaded AACConomics.com, providing studies to examine the economic impact of Black-owned businesses in Southwest Ohio. The AACC recently received its largest grant – $100,000 from Verizon to provide exposure, access and training on technologies to under-resourced communities. Under his leadership, AACC membership has increased by 200%. Outside his work with the Chamber, Kearny is an outdoor enthusiast and an avid Formula 1 fan.

Michael Moore

Michael Moore aims to inspire people, develop leadership

Michael Moore is the founder of Black Achievers. Through this organization, he has created a network of over 8,000 members in Cincinnati and nearly 120,000 nationwide, all dedicated to fostering positive change in the Black community. Moore’s commitment to empowering Black professionals is seen in his creation of education programs that encompass leadership development, entrepreneurship, mentorship and community investment. His book, “Achieve Your Dreams: The 9 Principles of African American Success,” aims to inspire individuals to realize their full potential. Moore’s journey, from self-taught computer coder to successful entrepreneur and corporate leader, exemplifies the resilience and determination he advocates. In his personal time he enjoys bike riding, investing in the stock market and playing table tennis and basketball with his family.

Jarod Crossty

Jarod Crossty leads with empathy, inspired by lived experience

As lead coach of Found Village, Jarod Crossty is by nature warm, inviting and utterly genuine. Everyone in his orbit feels seen. This type of energy lends itself to this kind of people-centered/empowerment work done at Found Village. He regularly opens up his home to young people, giving them a glimpse of a healthy thriving family. He encourages young people to set and reach their goals while holding them accountable and advocating for them in every life arena. Crossty’s approach to supporting the youth is drawn from a place of empathy and lived experience. He takes this work seriously saying, “We’re not putting on patches, we are dealing with people’s lives. We’re pouring into them, teaching them to use their resources and to show up for themselves.” When Crossty’s not working with youth across this city, he’s a family man and a gardener with a remarkably joyful disposition and a penchant for hot sauce.

Carlton Robert Collins

‘CRC’ wears many hats in quest for community change

Carlton Robert Collins, or “CRC,” is an activist, author, entrepreneur, speaker and strategist who is dedicated to bringing about change for communities of color and for all Cincinnatians. His work spans education, activism, community development and minority business development. CRC co-owns educational consultancy EDUC8theWORLD and wrote “Resist Every Bias on Every Level.” He is also a partner in RISE Business Solutions and leads strategy in support of its clients. CRC helped in the drive to relocate the Cincinnati Police Department’s gun range. He co-founded The Heights Movement, which focuses on urban farming, STEAM education, youth employment and founded My Brother’s Keeper Lincoln Heights. His day job is program director of Leading Men Fellowship Cincinnati, where he places 18- to 24-year-old men of color into pre-K classrooms and advocates for literacy access across Hamilton County.

Jordan Bankston

Jordan Bankston champions the rights of boys, young men

Jordan A. Bankston epitomizes social justice through unwavering dedication, professionally and personally. As the founder, president and CEO of Forever Kings Inc., he champions the rights of boys and young men of color, striving to ensure they have equal access to opportunities for personal and professional growth. Bankston’s commitment to this cause is not merely a job but a lifelong mission, driven by a passion to eradicate systemic barriers. Through his advocacy and leadership, he aims to serve as a beacon of hope, empowering marginalized communities and fostering positive change. Bankston’s work reverberates beyond the confines of his organization, as he tries to inspire others to join the fight for a more just and equitable society. In every endeavor, he tries to embody the transformative power of activism and serve as a catalyst for social progress.

Jessica Green

Jessica Green focuses on digital literacy, access

Jessica Shely Green is an entrepreneur and nonprofit leader focused on narrowing the digital divide among minorities and diverse-owned businesses in Greater Cincinnati. At the height of COVID-19, Green and her husband founded Revive Black, a nonprofit promoting digital literacy, education and digital skills. Since 2021, Revive Black programming has helped minority business owners establish an online presence. Revive Black’s new Digital Leap Accelerator, funded by United Way of Greater Cincinnati, features eight weeks of live, in-depth sessions to empower underrepresented populations with essential digital skills. When she’s not working, Green is spending quality time with family and traveling. Though she’s shared this publicly, most people wouldn’t know that she is a brain aneurysm survivor.

Candice Crear

Candice Crear helps girls, women move from ‘Fatherless to Fearless’

While many choose to wallow in self-pity when life doesn’t deal them a full deck of cards, Candice Crear chose to convert her pain into a greater purpose. As the founder and CEO of From Fatherless to Fearless, she is on a mission to eradicate the epidemic of fatherlessness, one daughter at a time. The award-winning author challenges them to confront their true story of power and strength despite anger and rejection. In collaboration with her team and volunteers, she gives women and girls the tangible tools they need to move forward in healing and wholeness. Since its inception, From Fatherless to Fearless has empowered and equipped more than 2,000 women and girls through programming, events and books. When she’s not transforming lives, Candice enjoys traveling and spending time with her son, Jace.

Tristan Vaught

Tristan Vaught advocates for equity, inclusion

Tristan N. Vaught is co-founder of Transform Cincy and board president of Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati. They operate a consulting firm providing equity, inclusion and belonging facilitation. Formerly director of education and training, Vaught is an activist, educator and founding director of the LGBTQ+ Center at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Previously, they held positions as the interim director and program coordinator of the LGBTQ Center at the University of Cincinnati. Vaught has degrees in psychology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies from University of Cincinnati. Vaught’s advocacy and education work focuses on intersecting identities and how they affect individuals’ lived experiences. They enjoy writing poetry and short stories, communing with nature and being a bourbon snob.

Bruce Jeffery

YMCA’S Bruce Jeffery committed to youth empowerment

Bruce Wayne Jeffery is a visionary nonprofit executive and dedicated advocate for social justice and youth empowerment. With more than 15 years of experience, Jeffery has led initiatives to address systemic inequalities and promote educational equity. Serving as the chief youth development officer at the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, Jeffery aims to foster positive youth outcomes and create inclusive spaces for all community members. Prior roles include vice president of community action and executive director of Cradle to Career Cincinnati, where he spearheaded efforts to close opportunity gaps for underserved youth. Jeffery’s unwavering commitment to social justice drives his work, as he continues to advocate for a more just and equitable society.

