Culture FIX, May 29-June 4

Now that Memorial Day weekend is behind us, summer-oriented arts and culture seasons – from outdoor cinema to a farmers’ market to food festivals to art fairs to jazz series – are kicking off in earnest. Let’s take a look at the week’s highlights.

Wednesday, May 29

The Great Lawn at Ziegler Park

Ziegler Park Summer Cinema, “Crazy Rich Asians” | 9 p.m., Ziegler Park, 1322 Sycamore St., Pendleton. DETAILS: The term “urban oasis” certainly applies to this city-owned, 4.5-acre greenspace between Over-the-Rhine and Pendleton. The area has undergone quite a transformation and this family-friendly Summer Cinema series, which kicks off tonight, is a great example. Each Wednesday, it offers a free screening of a mainstream Hollywood film, and movie-goers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets for supper, then relax on the Great Lawn and enjoy the show. The series opens with “Crazy Rich Asians.” Next week, it’s the 2023 “Little Mermaid,” and there’s a movie every Wednesday evening through Aug. 28.

Marc Fields

Jazz Alive, Marc Fields Quartet | 6:30 p.m., American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave., Camp Washington. 513-280-8181. DETAILS: Jazz Alive, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the art of jazz, has moved its Jazz in the Camp concert series to the American Sign Museum. Its season-opener features the quartet headed by Cincinnati native and noted jazz trombonist Marc Fields, a 1975 CCM graduate who’s had quite a varied career – staff musician on the old Bob Braun TV show, house band member at the Beverly Hills Supper Club, teacher at CCM, touring musician with Ray Charles for six years, and more. The jazz series continues on Wednesday evenings in June.

Sycamore Community Singers

Sycamore Community Singers, “The Envelope Please: A Century of Oscar-Winning Music” | 7:30 p.m., Sycamore Presbyterian Church, Symmes Twp. 513-683-0254. DETAILS: Founded in 2016 by retired Sycamore Schools music teacher Linda Gartner, this volunteer community choir has done a lot in the past several years – creating a scholarship program for choral conducting students, singing at New York’s Carnegie Hall in 2020, and doing performance tours in Germany, Austria, Ireland and Scotland, as well as performing regular concerts at home. Beth Hofferber is now the artistic director, and the group’s Spring Concert program highlights music from Academy Award-winning films. Also May 30.

Warsaw Federal Incline Theater

Cincinnati Landmark Productions, “Jersey Boys” | 7:30 p.m., Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, 801 Matson Place, East Price Hill. 513-241-6550. DETAILS: With deepest apologies to my Garden State friends: Ayyy, loogadiss! Let me holla at youse peeps for a sec. You really goin’ down to the shore? Fuggedaboudit. Instead, how’s about we hop in the whips, grab a cawfee, an’ Jersey slide up to the Incline to catch that new Landmark Productions show “Jersey Boys”? It’s a wicked musical about some blue-collar guys from Jersey who made it big as the Four Seasons. Yo, it won a Tony for best musical, an’ you’ll def recognize bangers like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” an’ “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Kat Moser-Priddy is directin’ dis ting, an’ you can peep it pretty much any day until June 23rd. Whatchu say we make a night of it an’ rep Jersey to the fullest? You good?

Thursday, May 30

Woodburn Gardens

East Walnut Hills Farmers’ Market | 3-6 p.m., Woodburn Brewing Patio & Gardens, 2800 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. DETAILS: Starting its third year, this weekly farmers’ market aims to make fresh fruits and vegetables, breads and pastries available to neighborhood residents. Shoppers can talk to the growers and learn about their methods and crops. This year, it’s at Woodburn Brewing’s Woodburn Garden on Thursday afternoons through June, then moves to Clayton Street just off Woodburn Avenue. Thursdays through Oct. 31.

Gary Walton, founder and director, Cincinnati Type & Print Museum

Cincinnati Type & Print Museum, Gutenberg press replica on display | 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cincinnati Type & Print Museum, 2307 W. 8th St., Lower Price Hill. 513-914-5722. DETAILS: This little gem of a museum, founded and directed by Gary Walton, honors the craft of printing’s past and future with displays of historic equipment that’s still fully functional. This week offers a rare treat – a working replica (not pictured) of Johannes Gutenberg’s mid-15th century printing press, the instrument that transformed civilization by making print available to the masses. Visitors will be able to print a replica of a page from the Gutenberg Bible, and an actual page from his 1455 Bible will be on display. Also May 31.

Friday, May 31

Summerfair at Coney Island

Summerfair Cincinnati | Noon-7 p.m., Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., California (Ohio). 513-531-0050. DETAILS: Yes, Cincinnati’s revered three-day outdoor arts fair is still at Coney Island this year, despite the park’s sale and pending transformation into a concert venue. Summerfair has been an early-June staple for more than 50 years, showcasing artists from around the country selling their works and providing scholarship money for young artists. Actually, the fair has moved around quite a bit since its start in 1968: from Playhouse in the Park in Mt. Adams to Eden Park to Coney Island to Riverfront Coliseum and Stadium, then back to Coney Island. One of the nation’s oldes continuous art fairs, it also features food stands and entertainment by area musicians ranging from the Faux Frenchmen to Ricky Nye to Tracy Walker to Farm Report. Also 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2.

A work by Shiyu Zhang of Elmhurst, N.Y. in the “Magnitude Seven” exhibit

Manifest Gallery, “Rites of Passage” and “Magnitude Seven” | Opening reception 6-9 p.m., Manifest Gallery, 2727 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: Now in its 20th year, Manifest Gallery continues to promote visual arts of all sorts with a constant stream of carefully selected exhibitions, competitions, research and education. Two new exhibits open this week: “Rites of Passage” showcases the work of 67 emerging artists who are either in college or are recent graduates, with cash prizes for works judged the most outstanding. “Magnitude Seven,” exhibits 24 small art works, each with dimensions no larger than 7 inches, by 14 artists from around the country, chosen by jury out of 641 works submitted. Both exhibits run through June 28.

A still from a promotional video for “Modern Mix ’24”

Mutual Dance Theatre, “Modern Mix ’24” | 7:30 p.m., Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-494-6526. DETAILS: Mutual Dance Theatre, the contemporary dance organization formed from the 2021 merger of Contemporary Dance Theater and MamLuft&Co. Dance, winds up its performance season with a set of new dance works commissioned by MDT from noted guest artists Jasmine Snellen (“Womb”), Hannah Williamson (“Nacht”), McKinley Willis (“hRev•et•ni”) and Cecilia Benitez (“Torn Sole”). The evening also includes a post-show Q&A session with creators and performers. Also 7:30 p.m. June 1, with a 7 p.m., pre-show interview.

Woo Chong Yung (C.Y. Woo) (1898–1989), Landscape, 1970, hanging scroll, ink on paper

Art After Dark, “Shanghai Nights” | 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: CAM’s next free-admission “Art After Dark” social event celebrates its newest exhibition, “From Shanghai to Ohio,” which includes nearly 100 works by Shanghai-born painter, calligrapher and poet Woo Chong Yung, who spent the latter part of his life working and teaching in Columbus, Ohio. The event includes music, sword demonstrations, dance performances, and painting and calligraphy demonstrations, with cash bars and food for purchase from Yee Mama and the Terrace Café. The exhibit runs through Aug. 18.

Saturday, June 1

CincItalia Festival

CincItalia Festival | 3-11 p.m., Harvest Home Park, 3961 North Bend Road, Cheviot. DETAILS: Cheviot’s annual celebration of Italian food and culture returns with two family days June 1-2 after an opening Adults Night May 31. The celebration at Harvest Home Park offers not only plenty of food options, but beverages, games, activities and live music from acts such as the Pete Wagner Band, Italian band Ray Massa’s EuroRhythms (Yo! More “Jersey Boys” sounds here!), opera and Neapolitan song performer Aaron Caruso and, of course, the CincItalia Dancers from St. Catharine School and Parish, which will benefit from festival proceeds, notably its Big Italian Raffle. Mangia! Also 1-9 p.m. June 2.

Art from Pokey LaFarge’s latest album, “Rhumba Country”

Longworth-Anderson Series, Pokey Lafarge with The Tailspins | 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St, Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: The highly eclectic Longworth-Anderson Series continues with singer-songwriter Pokey LaFarge, whose music is described as a blend of early jazz, Americana, ragtime, country blues, Western swing, vaudeville and Appalachian. He’s highly eclectic all by himself! The nickname “Pokey,” by the way, was given to him by his mother when he was a kid. Guess it was no fun getting him ready for school. A pre-concert reception at 6:30 p.m. features live music from Jordan Smart, light bites from Ollie’s Trolley and N.Y.P.D. Pizza, and craft beer tastings from HighGrain Brewing Co.

Sunday, June 2

Baritone Will Liverman

Dayton Opera, “An Afternoon with Will Liverman” | 2:30 p.m., Schuster Center, 1 W. 2nd St., Dayton, Ohio. 937-228-3630. DETAILS: Grammy-winning baritone Will Liverman has been called “one of the most versatile singing artists performing today,” adept in a variety of styles, classical to contemporary to pop-infused. Local concertgoers will remember him as soloist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra in Johannes Brahms’ “A German Requiem” in January, but since then he’s performed in the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Anthony Davis’ “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.” His Dayton recital with pianist Jonathan King offers an intriguing and eclectic (take that, Pokey!) mix of composers and styles: Gioachino Rossini, Florence Price, Ella Fitzgerald, Francis Poulenc, H. Leslie Adams, William Grant Still, Franz Schubert, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Liverman himself.

Evin Blomberg, founder and CEO, Soli Music Society

Soli Music Society, “Recovered Voices: Music for Strings” | 4 p.m., Plum Street Temple, 720 Plum St., downtown. DETAILS: The Soli Music Society, founded by Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra violinist Evin Blomberg, is a collaboration among several respected Cincinnati musicians that aims to make classical music more accessible, personal and memorable to people of all ages and backgrounds. This string quartet recital, with guest violinist Adam Millstein joining Blomberg, violist Gabriel Napoli and cellist Ilya Finkelshteyn, is a collaboration with the Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices, which is advocating for the music of composers whose careers and lives were cut short by the Nazi regime in Europe. The first composer on the program, Erwin Schulhoff, died in 1941 in a Bavarian prison. Mieczyslaw Weinberg lost his family in a concentration camp but barely escaped to the Soviet Union. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco had his work “canceled,” was driven from Italy but, sponsored by violinist Jascha Heifetz, ended up in Hollywood, where he became a successful film and concert composer. A meet-the-artists reception follows the performance.

Monday, June 3

A previous “Opera Goes to Church” concert at Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church

Cincinnati Opera, “Opera Goes to Church” | 7 p.m., Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 9991 Wayne Ave., Woodlawn (across the street from Lincoln Heights :-). 513-241-2742. DETAILS: Cincinnati Opera’s collaboration with area churches and temples has proven a popular form of outreach for the company, with concerts blending opera, gospel, jazz and classical music performed by guest artists, congregational choirs and instrumentalists. This community concert, hosted by local TV personality Courtis Fuller, is free, but reservations are required with seating limited. Also 7 p.m. June 5.

Tuesday, June 4

Chris Andrew Quartet

Jazz at the Square, Chris Andrew Quartet | 5-8 p.m., Fountain Square, downtown. 513-621-4400. DETAILS: The after-work Tuesday jazz series keeps on rolling with the Chris Andrew Quartet, headed by Edmonton, Alberta-based pianist and composer Chris Andrew. Like all of Fountain Square’s outdoor summer performances, it’s free and open to the public, with food and drink options available.

