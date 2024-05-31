Christ Hospital opens state-of-the-art lab for AFib patients

The Christ Hospital Health Network is now home to one of the most advanced electrophysiology labs in the country.

The almost 30,000 square-foot space focuses on the treatment of patients with a condition called atrial fibrillation, or AFib, one of the most common forms of an irregular heartbeat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects 12 million people will be living with AFib by 2030.

Christ’s newest facility features cutting-edge technology designed to increase success rates, reduce procedure times and limit radiation exposure. The new equipment includes improved 3D cardiac mapping allowing the physician team to locate arrhythmias – abnormal timing or patterns in heartbeats – more effectively during procedures known as ablations.

There’s also a hybrid operating room for high-risk EP procedures, which aims to reduce time for surgical intervention and increase collaboration between electrophysiologists and cardiac surgeons.

Located at Christ Hospital’s Mt. Auburn location, the lab is open and accepting patients.

“As the leader in regional heart care, The Christ Hospital Health Network strives to improve the health of our community,” said Dr. Dean Kereiakes, chairman of the hospital system’s Heart & Vascular Institute.

“This extraordinary state-of-the-art electrophysiology suite features multiple labs equipped with ultra-modern technology, positioning us as one of the nation’s premier electrophysiology facilities,” he continued. “This expansion exemplifies the mission and vision at The Christ Hospital Health network.”

Adding to a world-class reputation

For more than 130 years, The Christ Hospital has provided care to residents from Cincinnati and beyond. Today, there are more than 1,300 physicians and more than 6,500 team members across the system, providing a range of services at the acute care hospital in Mt. Auburn, a remote hospital site in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices scattered throughout the region.

The network received recognition by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in the Cincinnati region and named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list in 2024.

Dr. Daniel Pelchovitz, Christ’s medical director of electrophysiology, believes the EP lab will only help improve those rankings and the network’s offerings.

The lab’s physicians already perform AFib ablations and other arrhythmia procedures and treatments, such as pacemakers, defibrillators and lead extractions. However, advancements in science and research have significantly improved numerous therapies and procedures, enabling people to survive many medical conditions and live longer, Pelchovitz said.

Pelchovitz noted the lab will provide easier access to world-class EP procedures and care to patients in Greater Cincinnati as well as regional cities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Louisville and Lexington.

“Having the resources available for our team of physicians and specialists to treat patients will continue to make The Christ Hospital Health Network the destination in the region for heart care,” Pelchovitz said.

Heart and Vascular Care

Related Articles