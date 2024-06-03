Burrow Foundation raises $1.1M to battle food insecurity, help kids

The foundation created by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow raised $1.1 million to support children and those experiencing food insecurity during a recent golf outing in Batavia.

The second annual Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational on May 31 featured a sold-out, celebrity-packed field at The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills. Tournament participants included members of the Bengals organization, including head coach Zac Taylor, Orlando Brown, Ted Karras, Cordell Volson, Nate Gilliam, Jake Browning, Trenton Irwin, Vonn Bell and first-round draft pick Amarius Mims.

Others in attendance were ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, UC Bearcat coach Wes Miller, NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz, Bengals broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham, former Bengal Max Montoya, FOX News anchor Bill Hemmer and TNT’s Allie LaForce.

The nonprofit will use the funding to support the needs of underprivileged and underserved residents of Louisiana and Ohio. Burrow grew up in Athens County, Ohio, and played college football at both Ohio State University and LSU in Baton Rouge, La., before drafted by Bengals in 2020.

The origins of the foundation stem in part from comments from an acceptance Burrow delivered on Dec. 14, 2019, after winning the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”

Helping neighbors in need

Since its formal founding in October 2022, the Joe Burrow Foundation has awarded what it calls “Do Good” grants to service-oriented organizations working to battle food insecurity and childhood mental health issues in Greater Cincinnati as well as other parts of Ohio and Louisiana.



Since August, the foundation has awarded roughly $1.9 million in grants to dozens of organizations. It gifted $1.3 million to 24 organizations in November.

Beyond the grants, the Joe Burrow Foundation works directly with nonprofits that work to address food insecurity concerns. Cincinnati-based La Soupe, for instance, received a van from the foundation so it can deliver meals to Athens (Ohio) Middle School every week.

La Soupe plans to prepare and transport roughly 120,000 total meals over the course of the years across the southeastern and southwestern parts of Ohio. Between December and February, the organization shared 17,000 servings and 2,500 pounds with the Athens and Gallia school districts.

The Joe Burrow Foundation uses the golf outing as one of its primary fundraisers. Last year’s event raised $924,250.

Burrow and his parents, Robin and Jim, hosted this year’s invitational. Encore Technologies, Jeff Ruby’s Catering and Gravity Diagnostics served as sponsors. The event committee led by Amy Floyd, executive director of the Joe Burrow Foundation, included Chrissie Blatt, Karen Frank, Julie Richardson, Frances Gartner, Jay Schumacher, Gail Mullinger and Madi Mullinger.

