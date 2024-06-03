St. Vincent de Paul offers fans, AC units to NKY residents in need

St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky is once again providing is helping residents beat the heat with the return of its annual Summer Breeze Program.

The long-running initiative provides free air conditioning units to neighbors suffering from documented medical conditions or a fan to anyone in need of relief from the heat and humidity.

Sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, this year’s Summer Breeze Program will run through Aug. 31.

“This program plays a vital role in safeguarding the health of our community members as temperatures soar,” said Karen Zengel, SVdP NKY’s executive director.

“The ability to furnish these invaluable resources to our neighbors in need is a significant initiative for us as an organization and our community,” she added. “We deeply appreciate the support that has enabled us to sustain our service to the community.”

Two decades of helping NKY beat the heat

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky, through its 31 conferences and central council, provides rent and utility assistance, food, thrift store vouchers, beds and other services to residents across Northern Kentucky. The nonprofit’s Summer Breeze Program has been in operation for the past 26 years. It’s the only heat relief program in Northern Kentucky.

Last summer, SVdP NKY provided 287 AC units and fans valued at more than $22,500.

Dr. Chaitanya Mandapakala, St. Elizabeth’s medical director of chronic lung diseases, said the region has experienced frequent sudden changes in weather over the past few months and noted that forecasts predict a hot summer this year. Such conditions cause an increase in breathing problems and other issues in many people, especially those with chronic lung diseases, he added.

“It is unfortunate that not everyone has access to cool, clean air in hot summers due to several reasons including income inequities and disparities,” said Mandapakala, adding that those situations could “very much lead to worsening of health, hospitalization or other long-term effects in such people.”

“I am thankful for initiatives like St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s annual Summer Breeze Program, (which provides) air conditioners and fans to communities in need and saving lives,” he continued.

Those interested in taking part this year can call SVdP NKY’s assistance helpline Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The number is 859-341-3219.

