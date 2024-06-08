Holocaust & Humanity Center honors local ‘Upstanders’ during gala

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center has recognized 16 individuals and one organization for their respective roles as “upstanders” in the Greater Cincinnati community.

The organization announced and awarded the 2024 Upstander Awards on June 1 in front of a crowd of more than 800 people at Union Terminal. Hosted by WLWT anchor Megan Mitchell, the event featured Emmy Award-winning actress Debra Messing.

Award-winner Tyra Patterson (holding statue) poses with actress Debra Messing and Holocaust & Humanity Center leaders.

2024 Upstander Award recipients:

Hilda Rothschild Award for Spirituality: Sister Nancy Linenkugel

Sister Nancy Linenkugel Irwin Hurley Award for Perspective: Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart Holland

Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart Holland Dr. Josef Warkany Award for Honesty: Galadriel Stamm

Galadriel Stamm Frank Bergstein Award for Bravery: Terrisenia Denham

Terrisenia Denham Henry Meyer Award for Appreciation of Beauty and Excellence: David Morse

David Morse Rochel Boymel Award for Love: Rosemary Oglesby-Henry

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry Conrad Wiener Award for Love of Learning: Lamont Ragan

Lamont Ragan Frank Gerson Award for Creativity: Emily and Mark Kendall

Emily and Mark Kendall Roma Kaltman and Rozalia Berke Award for Hope: North College Hill City Schools

North College Hill City Schools John Dolibois Award for Fairness: Tyra Patterson

The Holocaust & Humanity Center named the following honorees in May.

Nonprofit Upstander of the Year: Whitney Austin

Whitney Austin Business Upstander of the Year: Joel Stone

Joel Stone Duke Energy Illuminator Award: Laura Brunner

Laura Brunner Upstander Lifetime Achievement Award: Barbara Kellar

Barbara Kellar Upstander Legacy Award: Dick Weiland

Details about the winners are available on the Holocaust & Humanity Center website.

“Our mission (is to use) the lessons of the Holocaust to inspire a community of upstanders who exemplify the best of humanity today — this was the challenge that our founders laid out for us,” David Wise, the center’s interim CEO, said in May when naming the finalists.

Honoring past and current ‘Upstanders’

The Upstander Awards honor individuals in the region who use their character strengths to stand up for themselves and others — pursuing justice, both great and small, and inspiring others to do the same.

Each prize received its name from a Holocaust survivor, World War II liberator, rescuer or an individual featured in the Holocaust & Humanity Center’s museum. Each award also recognizes a specific character strength used in the museum to describe “upstander behavior.”

Winners were chosen out of 27 finalists. The finalists were selected out of hundreds of nominees in the region.

The award ceremony is the kickoff to a monthlong series of events hosted by the Holocaust & Humanity Center. The Cohen Family Cincinnati Upstander Weekend is presented by Duke Energy, the Mayerson Family Foundation, Cincinnati Museum Center and Procter & Gamble.

“We are here to carry on the legacy of these survivors,” Wise said back in May. “It is their spirit of hope, resilience, and their optimistic pursuit of a better world that inspires and animates our commitment today to the work of creating a community of upstanders.”

