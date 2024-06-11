How, where to celebrate Juneteenth in 2024

Movers & Makers is recognizing June as social justice month because of the vibrant outdoor expressions taking place in support of diversity, equality and inclusion across the region. Here are the major events taking place surrounding Juneteenth; explore the links below to discover more.
Juneteenth Cincinnati
Juneteenth (officially June 19) is one of our most recent designated holidays, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States and serving as a time for reflection, remembrance and celebrating freedom and resilience.
Wade in the Water
Sunday, June 9, 2-4 p.m.
Smale Park, The Banks
Participatory dance along the Ohio River to acknowledge the significance of water to the more than 400-year odyssey into and beyond enslavement.
Juneteenth Festival
Saturday, June 15, noon-9 p.m.
Eden Park
Performances on two stages intended to reflect the shared heritage across the African diaspora: blues, jazz, R&B, Latin jazz, African dancing, plus a Voices of Freedom poetry slam. Also, activities for kids, including crafts, books, games and horseback rides. Some 50 vendors supply food, drink and more.
Cincinnati Juneteenth Parade
Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m.
From traditional African beats to contemporary music genres, the third annual parade is designed to showcase the diversity and vibrancy of African American culture. This year’s theme is “Roots and Rhythm.” Parade route: East on Court Street from Linn Street to Plum Street.
Juneteenth Father’s Day Concert
Sunday, June 16, 2-6 p.m.
Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park
Headlined by R&B favorites Lakeside, performances will feature music and praise dancing.
facebook.com/CincinnatiJuneteenth
Inaugural Juneteenth Jubilee
Wednesday, June 19, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, The Banks
Free daylong festival to celebrate true independence with live music, programming, community vendors and food trucks along Freedom Way. Featured speaker is Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Celebration will culminate in a march to the Ohio River, over which thousands of enslaved people crossed into freedom on the Underground Railroad.
Discover more from Movers & Makers
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.