United Way names co-chairs for 2024 Community Campaign

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is turning to a pair of top health care executives to spearhead the direction of its yearly fundraising drive.

On Monday, the nonprofit announced it had selected Deborah Hayes and Dr. Steve Davis to serve as co-chairs for its 2024 Community Campaign.

Hayes is the president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network, and Davis holds the same positions at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Davis serves on the United Way board of directors, and Hayes was a recent member.

From left to right: Deborah Hayes, Moira Weir and Dr. Steve Davis. (Photo by Leigh Taylor)

This marks the first time UWGC has selected leaders from separate organizations to direct the Community Campaign.

In announcing the selections, Moira Weir, UWGC president and CEO, described Hayes and Davis as “extraordinary leaders” who bring passion and highly respected leadership to this role.

“I have no doubt they will inspire donors to support United Way’s efforts to achieve economic well-being for everyone in our region,” Weir said.

Funding game-changing community efforts

Founded in 1915, United Way of Greater Cincinnati is one of the region’s largest nonprofit organizations. It works with policymakers, community partners and donors to promote – and fund – programs and organizations focused on educational success, financial empowerment and housing security across nine counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Programs range from preparing taxes for those in need and coordinating neighborhood beautification efforts to providing school supplies to local children. The organization also provides grants to local nonprofits and community groups.

In 2023, UWGC invested $36 million into a variety of efforts.

One of UWGC’s biggest funding sources every year is the Community Campaign, which invites corporate partners and private residents to consider making financial donations. As part of their role as co-chairs, Davis and Hayes will work to spur on those investments.

Both Davis and Hayes have led considerable fundraising efforts throughout their careers. Davis, for instance, was a driving force behind Cincinnati’s Children’s largest expansion – a $600 million critical care building.

“I am excited to work with Debbie on this campaign, which will fuel United Way’s efforts to create positive change and help ensure everyone in our community has opportunities to reach their full potential,” said Davis, who’s led Cincinnati Children’s since November 2021.

Hayes, took over the top post at Christ in May 2021, has led her own list of major initiatives, such as transforming the hospital’s on-campus infrastructure. She described UWGC as a “critical partner in helping our region thrive.”

UWGC hasn’t released a specific fundraising goal for this year’s campaign.

“In our roles as CEOs, Steve and I keenly understand how the health of our region is inextricably linked to what United Way fights for – educational success, financial empowerment and housing security.”

