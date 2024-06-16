Brazee Street Studios owner honored by Ohio Designer Craftsmen

Brazee Street Studios owner Sandra Gross is the winner of an Outstanding Achievement award from Ohio Designer Craftsmen.

Ohio Designer Craftsmen is a statewide organization that aims to engage and enrich the community through art exhibitions and education programs, and it supports and promotes the professional development of fine craft artisans. It owns and operates the Ohio Craft Museum in Columbus.

Every year, the organization recognizes artists from across the state who’ve made a major contribution to fine craft. In announcing the award, Ohio Designer Craftsmen’s leadership team noted Gross’ history of “educating and engaging the community on the beauty and transformation of glass art, while advancing sustainability and civic responsibility.”

Sandra Gross

In addition to owning the studios, Gross is an artist, designer and book illustrator. She’s also co-founder and owner of Sleepy Bee Cafe, where she serves as creative director.

Ohio Designer Craftsmen honored Gross and fellow Outstanding Achievement Award winner Patty Mitchell – founder of Passion Works Studio in Athens – during the opening reception of its Best of 2024 in May in Columbus.

“I was very humbled to win this award,” said Gross, who’s been part of the Ohio Designer Craftsmen community since 1992 – selling work in the retail stores and is a past winner of the organization’s Labino Memorial Award for Excellence in Glass.

Investing in Oakley’s growing art community

Brazee Street Studios is an artist community housing over 25 professional artist studios, C-LINK Gallery and the Brazee Street School of Glass, which provides training in kiln-forming techniques for adults and children of all skill levels.

Gross opened Brazee Street Studios inside the former home of the Oakley Tool and Die factory, which operated from 1930-1980. The project combined Gross’ educational mission with her dedication to green construction and ecological conservation.

Today, Brazee Street Studios is in the heart of the Oakley neighborhood’s arts district.

“There are so many amazing artists in Ohio and this was truly an honor to be recognized by my peers and mentors,” Gross said.

Brazee Street Studios

